Cardiologist says ‘heart attacks in women are deadlier’; shares 8 facts every woman must know

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death among women, yet many don’t recognise the signs of a heart attack until it’s too late, often because the symptoms can be very different from what we typically associate with heart trouble. In his March 9 Instagram post, Dr. Dmitry Yaranov, MD, Cardiologist, shares 8 essential facts every woman should know about protecting her heart. (Also read: Cardiologist shares how to protect your heart at every age: Smart habits to build in your 20s, 30s, 40s and beyond ) Women face higher heart attack risks and mortality, with symptoms often overlooked, leading to misdiagnosis.(Freepik)

Heart disease in women: What you need to know

1. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women, yet many still believe it’s a “man’s disease.” It’s time to break that myth.

2. Women’s heart attack symptoms often differ from the classic chest pain. Instead, they may experience nausea, fatigue, dizziness, or shortness of breath, which can lead to misdiagnosis.

3. Heart attacks are deadlier for women. Women have a higher risk of dying within the first year after a heart attack, partly because symptoms are often missed or untreated.

4. Plaque builds up differently in women’s arteries, making heart disease harder to detect. Standard tests are based on men’s heart disease patterns, which can cause missed diagnoses in women.

Overlooked role of emotions and hormones

5. Stress and emotional health impact women’s heart risks more. Anxiety and depression can increase heart disease risk but are often overlooked in heart health discussions.

6. After menopause, heart disease risk rises sharply. The drop in estrogen removes a protective layer, increasing the chances of high blood pressure, cholesterol, and heart attacks.

7. Women are less likely to receive life-saving treatments. From medication to stents to CPR, women get these less often than men, even though they need them just as much.

8. The good news: most heart disease is preventable. A heart-healthy lifestyle, regular check-ups, and paying attention to your body can save lives.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.