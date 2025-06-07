Cardiologist shares how to protect your heart at every age: Smart habits to build in your 20s, 30s, 40s and beyond

Your heart doesn't age overnight, it reflects how you've treated it through the decades. Whether you're in your 20s or 50s, building healthy heart habits early (and sticking to them) can make all the difference. Cardiologist shares essential heart health tips for every decade of life. (Freepik)

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD, Cardiologist, often shares insights related to health and wellness with his Instagram community. In one of his posts, he breaks down the smartest cardiovascular habits to adopt in your 20s, 30s, 40s, and beyond because when it comes to heart health, it's never too early (or too late) to start making meaningful changes. (Also read: Cardiologist warns of alarming rise in heart attacks among young smokers under 40: Know symptoms, causes and prevention )

"Prevention is key to a long, healthy life! Here's what to focus on at every stage, based on American guidelines," Dr Dmitry wrote in the post. Let's take a closer look at what he recommends:

In your 20s: Build the foundation

Annual checkups: Establish a relationship with a trusted healthcare provider.

Blood pressure and cholesterol: Begin screening early, especially with a family history.

STI and HPV testing: Practise safe sex and stay up to date on vaccinations.

Healthy habits: Move regularly, eat balanced meals, and limit smoking and alcohol.

In your 30s: Maintain and monitor

Blood pressure and cholesterol: Check every 4–6 years, or more often if needed.

Diabetes screening: Especially if you're overweight or have a family history.

Heart health: Manage stress, stay active, and prioritise sleep.

Mental health: A healthy mind supports a healthy heart — strive for balance.

In your 40s: Watch for early warning signs

Blood sugar checks: Screen for prediabetes and diabetes.

Breast cancer screening: Discuss starting mammograms with your doctor.

Prostate screening: Men should consider PSA testing after medical advice.

Cardiac risk awareness: Don't ignore red flags if you have high BP or cholesterol.

In your 50s: Time for serious preventive care

Colonoscopy: Begin colorectal cancer screening at age 45.

Bone density test: Especially important for women.

Vaccinations: Stay current with flu shots and get the shingles vaccine.

Hormonal health: Women should discuss menopause-related changes with their doctor.

In your 60s: Prioritise protection

Cardiovascular screenings: Stay consistent with heart health checkups.

Lung cancer screening: If you've ever smoked, ask about low-dose CT scans.

Prevent falls: Improve strength and balance with targeted exercises.

Vision and hearing: Regular screenings can maintain your quality of life.

In your 70s and beyond: Focus on quality of life

Cognitive health: Engage in brain games and social interaction.

Medication review: Avoid polypharmacy by checking in with your doctor.

Individualised screenings: Cancer screenings based on personal health.

Stay active: Light stretching, walking, and gentle strength work go a long way.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.