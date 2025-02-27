Menu Explore
Menopause and hormonal changes: Doctor shares tips to manage symptoms naturally

ByTapatrisha Das
Feb 27, 2025 01:23 PM IST

From managing stress to engaging in physical activity on a regular basis, here are a few ways to manage menopause symptoms naturally.

Menopause usually starts by the age of 45 to 55 in a woman when they gradually stop having menstruation. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Astha Dayal, director, obstetrics and gynecology, CK Birla Hospital Gurgaon, said, “This is a phase of gradual depletion of hormones estrogen and progesterone which causes a range of symptoms like hot flashes, mood swings, vaginal dryness, sleep disturbances, joint pains, weight gain, brain fog, etc.” Also read | Stop believing these menopause myths! Here’s what women's health experts want you to know

"This is a phase of gradual depletion of hormones estrogen and progesterone which causes a range of symptoms," said Dr. Astha Dayal.
"This is a phase of gradual depletion of hormones estrogen and progesterone which causes a range of symptoms," said Dr. Astha Dayal.

For severe symptoms of menopause, medical treatment such as hormone replacement therapy is suggested to many patients. However, the doctor said that it is better to manage the symptoms naturally with a healthy diet and lifestyle.

1. Have a balanced diet:

A balanced diet plays a critical role in managing menopausal symptoms. A healthy diet with lots of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, limiting saturated fats, oils, and sugars, and adding calcium-rich foods like milk and milk products, rajma, chana, non-veg, etc, helps improve menopausal health.

2. Have more phytoestrogens:

Foods rich in phytoestrogens (plant-based estrogen-like compounds) may help alleviate hot flashes and other hormonal symptoms, like soybeans, flaxseeds, lentils, and chickpeas. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism has shown that regular consumption of these foods may reduce the frequency and severity of hot flashes. Also read | Hot flashes and mood swings: 4 signs menopause is knocking at your door

3. A fibre-packed diet:

A diet high in fibre, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats (such as omega-3 fatty acids from fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds) reduces mood swings, supports heart health, and reduces weight gain, which is common during menopause.

A healthy diet helps in managing the symptoms of menopause.(Unsplash)
A healthy diet helps in managing the symptoms of menopause.(Unsplash)

4. Have healthy herbs:

Certain herbs like black cohosh have shown to reduce hot flashes-frequency and severity, night sweats, and mood disturbances in some small studies. Similarly, evening primrose oil, rich in gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), has been found to improve symptoms like hot flashes, irritability, and sleep disturbances in some women.

5. Physical activity:

Regular exercise, particularly weight-bearing activities like walking, yoga, and strength training, can help with managing weight, boosting mood, and improving sleep. A review published in Menopause: The Journal of the North American Menopause Society found that women who engaged in regular physical activity reported fewer and less severe hot flashes, better sleep quality, and improved mental health. Yoga improves flexibility and reduces stress, both of which can help with mood and sleep.

6. Manage stress:

Stress can also exacerbate symptoms like hot flashes and mood swings. Stress management with meditation, deep breathing exercises, and mindfulness-based practices can significantly reduce hot flashes and improve quality of life. Also read | Cervical cancer and menopause: How are they connected? Doctor explains

7. Healthy sleep routine:

Sleep disturbances may be managed with good sleep hygiene. Creating a sleep-friendly environment, including maintaining a cool room temperature to avoid night sweats and avoiding caffeine or alcohol. Before bed, practising relaxation techniques can improve sleep quality. Staying hydrated throughout the day can also reduce hot flashes and night sweats, as dehydration can make these symptoms worse.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
