Hot flashes and mood swings: 4 signs menopause is knocking at your door

Menopause is an important chapter in every woman's journey, often accompanied by a variety of changes hence, being aware of these common symptoms can help manage this transition phase effectively. Menopause is marked as an end to one's reproductive health.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Madhulika Singh, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Ankura Hospital for Women and Child in Pune, shared, “During menopause, women’s bodies undergo tremendous physical and psychological changes but these sudden changes can be overwhelming for many. There are three stages of menopause. Namely perimenopause (the beginning of this transitional phase), menopause (the end of the menstrual cycle) and post-menopause (the crucial phase after the menopause).”

A recent survey in the United Kingdom (UK) finds that one in 10 women has quit a job due to menopausal symptoms. The Indian Menopause Society estimates that 150 million women in India live with it, symptoms of which could include hot flushes and night sweats

She revealed, “Typically menopause occurs anywhere between the age group of 45 to 55. However, in some women, it can begin earlier than usual due to an increasingly sedentary lifestyle and certain medical conditions. This natural process significantly leads to hormonal imbalance resulting in a decline of hormones like estrogen and progesterone. During menopause, women tend to experience a range of symptoms. The intensity and severity of these symptoms may vary from person to person. Recognising these signs and symptoms early can help deal with this transitional phase.”

Symptoms of menopause to watch out

1. Hot flashes: It is the most common symptom associated with menopause. Hot flashes can be referred to as sudden waves of heat. Due to this one can experience intense sweating and discomfort. These hot flashes generally last for a few minutes to several hours. They are often accompanied by a racing heartbeat and headache that makes it difficult to perform daily activities.

2. Irregular periods: As menopause approaches, women may experience irregularities in their menstrual cycles. This is mostly due to hormonal changes in the body. This means that the periods may become shorter or longer than usual and the flow becomes lighter or heavier.

3. Night sweats: Generally night sweats are quite similar to hot sweats. As the name suggests, they mostly occur during the night time while sleeping. One can find themselves being completely soaked up in sweat which can make it difficult to fall asleep. This can further affect their mood and energy levels the next day.

4. Mood swings: Menopause is equivalent to mood swings. One may suddenly feel extremely sad at one moment and happy at another. Navigating through these dramatic mood swings can be challenging for you as well as those surrounding you. This can negatively impact their personal relationships and everyday life.

