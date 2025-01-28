Cervical cancer and menopause: How are they connected? Doctor explains

Cervical cancer is caused by persistent infection due to human papillomavirus (HPV), leading to abnormal cell formation in the cervix. Some of the common symptoms of cervical cancer are vaginal bleeding, pelvic pain and swelling. On the other hand, menopause marks the end of the reproductive years for a woman. Often, menopause comes with hormonal imbalances and physical changes. Also read | Cervical cancer's link to HPV: Doctor explains 7 facts to know “Although cervical cancer is not caused by menopause, the conditions it leads to can be factors in developing and detecting cervical cancer," said Dr. Anjali Kumar.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Anjali Kumar, director of obstetrics and gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “Although cervical cancer is not caused by menopause, the conditions it leads to can be factors in developing and detecting cervical cancer. Knowing this link helps in raising awareness and timely intervention.”

Hormonal changes and risk of cervical cancer:

"Declining estrogen during menopause contributes to vaginal atrophy and epithelial thinning of the cervix. The cervix might become more sensitive to infections due to these alterations, such as persistent HPV infections that are the cause of most cervical cancers. The symptoms of cervical cancer like abnormal bleeding might be masked by the common menopausal symptoms, thus delaying early detection and diagnosis,” explained the gynaecologist.

Lifestyle and health factors:

Accumulated risks with aging: The postmenopausal woman has an impaired immune system, which cannot clear the HPV infection.

Tobacco use: Tobacco use enhances cervical carcinogenesis through physical damage of the cervical cells as well as impairing the immune response.

Long-term use of contraception: Women with long-term oral contraceptive use do carry a slightly elevated risk of cervical cancer, even through menopause.

Prevention tips to follow:

Regular screening: Postmenopausal women should continue having Pap smears and HPV testing. Women who are 65 years or older with a normal history of previous screening can cease screening, but only through a physician.

Awareness of symptoms: Women should see their doctor if they are experiencing unusual symptoms, such as bleeding, pain, or discharge, even years after menopause.

Healthy lifestyle choices: Smoking cessation, maintaining a healthy diet, and management of overall health can significantly reduce cancer risks.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.