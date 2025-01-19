What women should know about cervical cancer: Multiple sexual partners to alcohol, lifestyle traits that can cause it

Cervical cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, and it occurs when abnormal cells start to grow in the cervix. Cervical cancer is a result of the persistent infection caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). Often, lifestyle habits and environmental factors can contribute to the development of cervical cancer. Also read | Cervical cancer's link to HPV: Doctor explains 7 facts to know “Cervical cancer is primarily caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection," said Dr Nivedita Kaul.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nivedita Kaul, lead consultant, Dept of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi, said, “Modern life is inherently stressful, and when this stress is paired with unhealthy lifestyle choices, it significantly increases the risk of chronic illnesses, including cancer. Among these, diet is a key determinant. A diet rich in ultra-processed foods and saturated fats is a primary contributor to various ailments.”

"Additionally, a sedentary lifestyle leading to obesity further heightens the risk of chronic diseases, including cancer. Smoking and alcohol consumption—both individually and in combination with other unhealthy habits—also predispose individuals to numerous diseases," she further added.

Lifestyle habits and cervical cancer: How are they linked?

Lifestyle habits and cervical cancer: How are they linked?

Shedding light on how certain lifestyle habits can contribute to the development of cervical cancer, Dr Nivedita Kaul added, "Cervical cancer is primarily caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection. The most significant lifestyle factor linked to an increased risk of cervical cancer is sexual promiscuity—having multiple sexual partners increases the likelihood of acquiring HPV. Failing to use barrier contraceptives, such as condoms, further elevates this risk. Beyond these specific factors, an unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, smoking, and alcohol consumption can exacerbate the overall risk of developing cervical and other types of cancer."

How lifestyle habits can lead to cervical cancer? Know the effects of harmful habits.(Unsplash)

Healthy tips to follow:

The doctor further shared a few healthy lifestyle tips that we should follow to stay healthy and keep the risk of cervical cancer at bay.

Maintain a healthy diet: Consume a nutrient-dense diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, and fruits while minimising the intake of processed foods and items containing preservatives or chemicals.

Exercise regularly: Engage in aerobic exercises, strength training, and mental exercises such as meditation. These activities help maintain a healthy body weight, which is a crucial factor in preventing chronic diseases, including cancer.

Avoid smoking and alcohol: Minimising or eliminating the use of tobacco and alcohol significantly reduces the risk of various diseases.

Regular health check-ups: Undergo regular and age-appropriate health screenings. For women, this includes pap smear tests to detect cervical pre-cancer and cancer early.

Vaccination: Vaccinate young girls against HPV before they become sexually active.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.