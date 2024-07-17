Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among Indian women. Oncologist explains why

Cervical cancer develops in the woman’s cervix and is linked to high-risk human papillomaviruses – an extremely common virus that is transmitted through sexual contact. In Indian woman, cervical cancer is one of the most common types of cancer. Explaining this, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kanav Kumar, a surgical oncologist at the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Head and Neck Cancer Institute of India, Mumbai, said, “Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer amongst Indian women, comprising 18.3% of the new cancer cases in 2020. It is estimated that 1 in 53 Indian women would develop cervical cancer during their lifetime.” But why is cervical cancer so common in Indian women? Cervical cancer is linked to high-risk human papillomaviruses – an extremely common virus that is transmitted through sexual contact.(Shutterstock)

Long term outcomes of surgeries:

In the case of cervical cancer, surgery plays a crucial role which entails comprehensive removal of the uterus, ovaries and regional lymph nodes known as hysterectomy and pelvic lymph node dissection. However, in young women, fertility preserving surgeries maybe performed involving removal of only the cervix with a cuff of surrounding tissue. Despite the potential benefits, minimally invasive techniques have not gained widespread acceptance due to conflicting reports regarding their long-term outcomes.

Radiation therapy adjunct to surgery:

Radiation therapy, either alone or in combination with chemotherapy (chemoradiation), stands as the most common treatment for locally advanced cervical cancer. Technological advancements, such as intensity modulated radiate therapy (IMRT) and image guided radiation therapy (IGRT), enable precise targeting of tumors while minimising the damage to surrounding healthy tissue, reducing treatment related toxicity and improving survival rates.

Role of chemotherapy:

Cisplatin is the most commonly used chemotherapeutic drug. When given along with radiation therapy, it acts like a radiosensitiser, enhancing treatment outcomes.

Role of immunotherapy in treating cervical cancer:

While immunotherapy has a recognised role in certain cases of metastatic cervical cancer (Stage 4), its role in the treatment of locally advanced cancers remains unproven and debatable.