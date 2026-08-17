Congress leader Sachin Pilot stays fit in his 40s without strict diet: Traditional dal, roti, sabzi to occasional jalebi

The life of an active Indian politician runs on stamina. Rallies, long meetings, and non-stop travel leave precious little space for personal routines. In such a high-pressure profession, taking time out to care for one's health through proper diet and exercise is not merely a matter of personal vanity — it is an operational necessity for sustaining a high-stress lifestyle. Also read | Rahul Gandhi reveals how he stays fit at 56 with martial arts, swimming, running and yoga; shares advice for Gen Z

For Congress leader Sachin Pilot, meeting these demands requires constant effort. As a former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, father of two, and an active political figure now in his late 40s, he lives a life marked by erratic schedules. Yet, his approach to health breaks away from the regimented, hyper-strict playbooks often touted by public figures. His fitness philosophy centres on practical balance.

Balancing fitness and fast food In a 2019 interview with The Week, Sachin Pilot admitted it’s tough for politicians to eat healthy during long days in the field. “For erratic schedules like mine, where I am literally out in the field for like 14 to 15 hours every day, it is impossible to manage healthy eating the way I would like to,” he shared as he pointed out the inevitable gap between what he ought to eat and what is placed before him by well-wishers while travelling through constituencies. Also read | Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde 'makes sure to work out for 60 minutes every day': Treadmill, weight training and…

“They do it with such goodness of heart that I definitely cannot say no to those jalebis, pakoras, dahi bhallas and rasgullas,” he explained, adding that intense hunger after hours on the move often leads him to indulge in deep-fried food or sweets. “So for a politician like me who is constantly on the move, life doesn't really allow that kind of set-up where I can choose to eat the most healthy food.”

To counter this, Sachin Pilot shared that he relies on small, intentional choices where possible. Every morning, he forces himself to eat sprouts — admittedly the one thing he hates, but the single conscious dietary discipline he maintains daily. Beyond that, he eschews modern wellness trends like protein shakes, instant energy bars, or probiotics, preferring ‘naturally’ available traditional food. Simple 'dal, roti, and sabzi' form the core of his preferred diet, alongside a comforting morning bowl of porridge and eggs, fueled throughout the day by 'doodh wali (milky)' masala chai. Also read | Eat sprouts every day for these incredible benefits