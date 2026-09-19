From inactive to active: What happens to your heart when you suddenly start exercising after years
Going from a sedentary lifestyle to regular workouts? Here’s how sudden exercise affects your heart.
After years of being physically inactive, deciding to exercise is one of the best things you can do for your heart. But one mistake most people make is trying to make up for years of inactivity in a matter of weeks. Your heart needs time to adapt, just like your muscles and joints do. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Subhash Chandra, chairman of the Interventional Cardiology and Structural Heart Program, BLK MAX Hospital, shared how your heart reacts and why you should ease into it.
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The first few workouts can feel surprisingly difficult
According to Dr Subhash, when you exercise, the heart has to pump more blood to deliver oxygen to working muscles. If you have been sedentary for a long time, your cardiovascular system is simply not accustomed to this increased demand. You may notice that your heart rate rises quickly, you become breathless sooner than expected, or even a short walk leaves you tired. Some of this is a normal part of becoming fitter. It does not necessarily mean something is wrong with your heart.
The problem is often doing too much, too soon
Dr Subhash highlighted that the concern arises when someone who has been inactive suddenly starts running, lifting heavy weights, or doing high-intensity workouts without allowing the body to adjust. Exercise temporarily increases heart rate and blood pressure. “In a person with undiagnosed heart disease or risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity or a strong family history of heart disease, sudden strenuous exercise can place considerable stress on the cardiovascular system,” said Dr Subhash.
Start where your body is today
Dr Subhash highlighted that for someone returning to exercise, walking is an excellent starting point. Begin with a comfortable pace and duration, then gradually increase the time and intensity. Light strength training can be added as fitness improves. A warm-up and cool-down are also worth the few extra minutes they take.
Don't ignore warning signs
There is a difference between being breathless because you are getting back into shape and experiencing symptoms that should concern you. “Chest discomfort or pressure, unexplained severe breathlessness, fainting, marked dizziness or a sudden irregular heartbeat warrants stopping exercise and seeking medical advice,” highlighted Dr Subhash.
Think long-term, not overnight
The heart responds best to consistency. You do not need to prove your fitness in the first week. Start sensibly, increase the workload gradually, and make physical activity a routine. After years of inactivity, the goal is not to push your heart to its limit. The goal is to train it to become stronger, one step at a time.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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