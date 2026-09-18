Woman goes from earning ₹22,000 in private sector to ₹90,000 in government job: ‘I was handling a huge workload’

A Delhi-based woman has reflected on her journey from earlier earning ₹22,000 in a private sector job to her current salary of approximately ₹90,000 per month in a government job. The woman, named Mansi, shared an Instagram video where she opened up about how much she earned in the month of August as a government employee and a part-time content creator. A Delhi woman reveals how much she earned from her government job and part-time content creation. (Instagram/@_misshka)

Earnings in August Mansi claimed that she earned a total of ₹1.56 lakh in the month of August. The Delhi woman, who posts under the Instagram handle @_misshka, said that ₹66,000 of this figure came from brand deals.

(Also read: PSU employee earning ₹23 LPA shares why public sector jobs are better than MNCs: 'Expenses rarely cross ₹15,000/month')

In the month of August, she closed brand deals with five prominent brands, including Pears and Inde Wild. She earned anywhere from ₹9,000 to ₹15,000 for each collaboration, which brought her total earnings for the month to ₹66,000.

However, Mansi noted that she is only a part-time content creator and also has a full-time government job. Her job pays her a salary of ₹90,000 per month. She did not specify the exact nature of her job.

In total, the Delhi woman earned ₹1.56 lakh in the month of August through content creation and her job.