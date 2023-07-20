Home / Trending / Is 7 LPA government job better than 50 LPA private one? Tweet sparks chatter

Is 7 LPA government job better than 50 LPA private one? Tweet sparks chatter

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jul 20, 2023 07:19 PM IST

A Twitter user took to the microblogging platform to ask a question about government and private jobs that has prompted a discussion among netizens.

In India, the allure of government jobs is deeply rooted. One of the major reasons is because the government jobs are perceived as more stable and less prone to layoffs. Highlighting that a woman recently shared a tweet that has sparked a discussion among Twitter users. She asked if someone would choose a government job that is paying lower than a position in a private sector.

What is your take on the tweet about government and private jobs? (Unsplash/@Towfiqu barbhuiya)
What is your take on the tweet about government and private jobs? (Unsplash/@Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Twitter user Ayushi Mishra, whose profile says she is a digital marketer, posted a question on the microblogging platform. “Which is preferable, a 7 LPA government job or a 50 LPA private job?” she asked.

Also Read: 'Is 40 LPA salary good enough?': Woman's question leave Twitter in splits

Take a look at the post about government and public sector jobs:

The tweet was posted a day ago on July 19. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 5.1 lakh views and counting. Additionally, the share has gathered more than 2,500 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the post. They didn’t shy away from sharing their opinions. A few also took the route of hilarity while replying.

Also Read: Is 80.2 LPA enough to survive in Gurugram? Twitter reacts

What are Twitter users saying on this debate between government and private jobs?

“If u want to retire at 40-45 age go for PVT. If you want to retire with your grandchildren go for 7 PA,” shared a Twitter user. “50 if one doesn't change their lifestyle. Otherwise usually no difference,” added another. “Definitely 50 LPA anyday,” commented a third. “Dono nahi berojgar better [Nothing. Unemployment is better],” joked a fourth. “Whichever, let me do a remote job,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out