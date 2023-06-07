'Is 40 LPA salary good enough?': Woman's question leave Twitter in splits

The placement season can be nerve-wracking for many students. They not only have to deal with their finals but also prepare for company interviews and tests. When applying for jobs, every student wishes to secure the highest pay package and good company benefits. However, despite having a good pay package, some people may question its sufficiency. Just like this Twitter user did. A woman asked people if 40 PLA salary is good in India.(Unsplash)

In a tweet shared by user Dipali Sharma, she asks people, "Is 40-LPA salary good enough for a 23-year-old in India?" She shared this post just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over 1.1 million views.

Take a look at her post here:

This post has been liked over 1700 times and many have also shared comments on the tweet.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Didi thodi sharam bhi krlo (Sister, please have some shame)" and added a crying emoji in front of it. A second joked, "Nah man atleast 3.6cr per annum with company car, a house." A third posted, "Mereko 4lpa bhi chalega (I will be happy in 4 LPA also.) "Amazing way to disclose your own salary, wow," expressed a fourth. A fifth shared, "Bahen flex karne ki bhi koi seema hoti hai (Sister, how much will you flex.)