Choreographer Bosco Martis hospitalised in Mumbai after chest discomfort; remains under observation

Bollywood’s choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis is currently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The National Award-winning choreographer was hospitalised a week ago after experiencing chest congestion and discomfort amid a hectic work schedule. He has been kept under observation for the past week as doctors continue to monitor his condition. Bosco had been juggling an intense work schedule in the weeks leading up to his hospitalisation.

Bosco hospitalised Sources close to the development told India Today that Bosco sought medical advice after feeling unwell, following which doctors recommended that he be hospitalised as a precaution.

Bosco was admitted to the hospital on June 27 and has remained under medical observation ever since. According to the source, his initial test reports have come back normal. However, doctors are continuing to monitor his condition closely and are conducting additional tests before deciding on his discharge. If all goes as planned, the choreographer is expected to return home within the next couple of days.

The report says Bosco had been juggling an intense work schedule in the weeks leading up to his hospitalisation. After experiencing persistent discomfort and uneasiness, the choreographer decided to seek medical attention, and doctors subsequently admitted him for observation.

Neither Bosco nor his family has issued an official statement on his health. However, sources maintained that he is responding well to medical care.

The news of Bosco's hospitalisation has left fans concerned, especially after photographs of the choreographer from the hospital surfaced on social media. In the images, Bosco is seen in a hospital bed.

The images quickly went viral, prompting an outpouring of support from fans, friends and colleagues across the film industry, many of whom have flooded social media with messages wishing him a speedy recovery while awaiting further updates on his health.

More about Bosco Bosco is best known as one half of the choreographer duo Bosco-Caesar, alongside Caesar Gonsalves. Together, they have delivered some of Bollywood's most iconic dance numbers, collaborating with several of the industry's biggest stars over the years, including Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. In addition to his work with the duo, Bosco has also carved out a successful solo career, choreographing numerous hit songs.

Bosco has shared a long-standing creative association with Priyanka Chopra, having choreographed several of her films over the years. The duo recently reunited for her much-anticipated comeback to Indian cinema with Varanasi. A picture of Bosco with filmmaker SS Rajamouli from the sets of Mahesh Babu's Varanasi recently emerged on social media, further fuelling excitement around the project.