This 69-year-old marathon runner started running at 60 and now has 45 podium finishes: ‘Fitness is a way of life for me’
At 69, Kishori runs marathons and shatters age stereotypes. She started at 60, has 45 podium finishes, and says fitness is non-negotiable for women.
Age is just a number, and women can strength-train and exercise rigorously to conquer physical milestones that society vehemently tells them are unachievable – this is the story of Kishori Kudecha, a 69-year-old marathon runner whose inspiring fitness journey began at the age of 60.
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Kishori Kudecha, a 69-year-old marathon runner
Kishori, who is also a member of the WalkAbout—a community-driven platform for adults aged 55+ that aims to change how ageing is perceived in urban India—shared her inspiring journey in an interview with HT Lifestyle. She shared that her very first run was a 5km-run, during which she also earned her first podium finish.
Since then, she has steadily progressed across multiple race categories, completing 8 km, 10 km, 16 km, 21 km, 35 km ultra marathons, and eventually her first full 42 km marathon at the Tata Mumbai Marathon in 2024. In December 2025, she achieved another major milestone by completing a 50 km ultramarathon with Pinkathon Invincible Women.
45 podium finished at the age of 60+
But her list of accomplishments does not end here. Over the years, ever since she began running, Kishori secured more than 45 podium finishes, consistently ranking among the top three in the 45+ to 65+ age categories. She has also represented herself across marathons in cities including Ahmedabad, Goa, Surat, Pune, Ratnagiri, Satara, Mount Abu, and Valsad.
In her mission to prove that age is no barrier to endurance and determination, she has achieved many accolades. She received the Best 1st Runner-Up Award in the Super Veteran category from Mumbai Road Runners in 2025, followed by the 2nd Runner-Up Award in March 2026. She was also honoured with the Best Runner Award by Swami Vivekanand Youth on March 8, 2026.
In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Kishori shared what motivated her to kickstart her fitness journey at 60, the discrimination she faces as a woman athlete, what fitness looks like now, and more.
Excerpts from the interview:
What motivated you to kickstart your fitness journey?
I started my running journey at the age of 60. At that stage of life, I felt it was important to do something for myself and my own well-being. I started with just 2 km a day, without imagining how far this journey would take me. Gradually, running became a part of my life. It gave me confidence, strength and a new purpose. My biggest motivation today is to prove that age is not a limitation; you can always start something new.
Even after achieving so much, do you still get comments about your age or face discrimination because of your gender?
Yes, sometimes people are surprised when they hear my age and the distances I run. I have heard comments like, “At this age, you are still running?” But I take such comments positively. I believe my achievements are my answer. I don't want to focus on discrimination; I want to focus on breaking stereotypes. Whether you are a woman or a senior citizen, you should never allow society to decide what you can or cannot do.
Indian women often put their own health and fitness on the back burner once they have kids or get married. What’s your message to them?
My message is simple: please don't forget yourself. As women, we spend so much of our lives taking care of our families, but our own health is equally important. Taking time for yourself is not selfish. Even 30 minutes of walking, exercise, or any activity you enjoy can make a difference. When a woman is healthy and happy, the whole family benefits. It is never too late to start.
What does fitness look like now?
Fitness is now a way of life for me. Every morning, I spend nearly three hours training. I continue to run regularly and also include strength and mobility exercises in my routine. As a second activity with running, I'm doing Yoga and Pranayam every day from Monday to Saturday for one hour. I listen to my body, give myself enough recovery and focus on consistency rather than competing with my younger self. For me, fitness is not just about medals or races—it is about staying active, independent, strong and positive.
What do you have to say to women who believe that workout or strength training is not meant for them?
I would tell them: strength has no gender. Strength training is for everyone, including women and girls. It helps us become stronger physically and mentally and gives us confidence in our everyday lives. Women should not be afraid of lifting weights or becoming “too strong.” Being strong is an advantage. Start small, learn the right technique and gradually build your strength. Your body deserves to be strong, not just slim.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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