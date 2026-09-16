This 69-year-old marathon runner started running at 60 and now has 45 podium finishes: ‘Fitness is a way of life for me’

Since then, she has steadily progressed across multiple race categories, completing 8 km, 10 km, 16 km, 21 km, 35 km ultra marathons, and eventually her first full 42 km marathon at the Tata Mumbai Marathon in 2024. In December 2025, she achieved another major milestone by completing a 50 km ultramarathon with Pinkathon Invincible Women.

Kishori, who is also a member of the WalkAbout—a community-driven platform for adults aged 55+ that aims to change how ageing is perceived in urban India—shared her inspiring journey in an interview with HT Lifestyle . She shared that her very first run was a 5km-run, during which she also earned her first podium finish.

Age is just a number, and women can strength-train and exercise rigorously to conquer physical milestones that society vehemently tells them are unachievable – this is the story of Kishori Kudecha, a 69-year-old marathon runner whose inspiring fitness journey began at the age of 60.

45 podium finished at the age of 60+ But her list of accomplishments does not end here. Over the years, ever since she began running, Kishori secured more than 45 podium finishes, consistently ranking among the top three in the 45+ to 65+ age categories. She has also represented herself across marathons in cities including Ahmedabad, Goa, Surat, Pune, Ratnagiri, Satara, Mount Abu, and Valsad.

In her mission to prove that age is no barrier to endurance and determination, she has achieved many accolades. She received the Best 1st Runner-Up Award in the Super Veteran category from Mumbai Road Runners in 2025, followed by the 2nd Runner-Up Award in March 2026. She was also honoured with the Best Runner Award by Swami Vivekanand Youth on March 8, 2026.

In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Kishori shared what motivated her to kickstart her fitness journey at 60, the discrimination she faces as a woman athlete, what fitness looks like now, and more.