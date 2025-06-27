Cardiologist shares 5 common drugs that could silently harm your heart over time: ‘Know what you’re taking’

Many people take medications without realising some could have hidden effects on their heart health. Cardiologist Dr Dmitry Yaranov revealed in one of his Instagram posts five common drugs that may silently harm your heart, urging awareness and caution to protect your cardiovascular well-being. Understanding these risks can help you make informed choices and discuss alternatives with your healthcare provider. (Also read: Cardiologist warns your daily cooking oil can increase the risk of heart disease, cancer, and obesity ) Common medications may harm heart health, cardiologist cautions. (Unsplash)

“As a cardiologist, I see how some commonly used medications can silently damage your heart,” wrote Dr Dmitry in his caption. Here are five to watch out for:

1. NSAIDs (e.g., Ibuprofen, Naproxen)

These common over-the-counter painkillers might seem harmless, but regular use can raise blood pressure, cause fluid retention, and in some cases, even lead to heart failure, especially with long-term use or in those with pre-existing conditions.

2. Certain chemotherapy drugs (e.g., Doxorubicin, Trastuzumab)

While essential for treating cancer, some chemotherapy agents can weaken the heart muscle over time, increasing the risk of heart failure. Patients undergoing treatment often require regular cardiac monitoring.

3. Stimulants (e.g., Amphetamines, ADHD medications)

Used to treat conditions like ADHD, these medications can increase heart rate and blood pressure, raising the risk of arrhythmias and, in rare cases, heart attacks, particularly in people with heart disease.

4. Diabetes drugs (e.g., Rosiglitazone)

Some older diabetes medications have been linked to a heightened risk of heart failure. Many experts now recommend newer alternatives that offer better heart safety. Always consult your doctor before switching.

5. Decongestants (e.g., Pseudoephedrine)

Common in cold and flu remedies, these drugs can spike blood pressure and may trigger irregular heart rhythms, posing a risk for those with high blood pressure or heart disease.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.