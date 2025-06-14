Fitness coach says 'men who have sex once a month are 45% more likely to have cardiovascular disease': But is it true?

US fitness coach Dan Go took to Instagram on May 29 to ask men to prioritise sex and intimacy, so they can potentially support their metabolic health and overall well-being. He wrote in his caption, “Guys, I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news, but your sex life affects your metabolic health.” Also read | Sunjay Kapur dies of heart attack in London at 53: Cardiologist shares signs to watch out for Some studies suggest a correlation between more frequent sexual activity and a slightly lower risk of cardiovascular disease. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Erectile dysfunction: A sign of heart disease?

Dan added, “Aside from how often you have sex (which impacts your long-term health), your private parts tell a different health story. They rely on three things: good blood flow, balanced hormones, and sharp nerve function. Metabolic issues, like obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and poor blood sugar control, disrupt all three. That’s why erectile dysfunction (ED) is often an early warning sign of deeper problems like cardiovascular disease. If your sex drive or performance is off, it might not just be in your head, it could be in your bloodwork. It’s the canary in the coal mine, and it’s sending you signals. Are you listening?”

In the accompanying post, Dan said, “Men who have sex once a month are 45 percent more likely to have cardiovascular disease compared to those who have sex 2-3 times a week… men who ejaculate 21 times or more per month are less likely to develop prostate cancer compared to those who ejaculate less frequently... if you have got no sex drive, motivation or energy, stop taking pills and focus on healthy living.”

How true are these claims?

Is Dan's claim that men 'who have sex once a month are 45 percent more likely to have cardiovascular disease compared to those who have sex 2-3 times a week' accurate? His claim is not supported by current research – even though some studies suggest a correlation between more frequent sexual activity and a slightly lower risk of cardiovascular disease, a 45 percent difference is not consistently found.

A 2010 study from the National Institutes of Health indicates that men who have sex at least twice a week may have a slightly lower rate of cardiovascular disease incidence compared to those who have sex once a month or less – but the difference is not that large. It's also important to note that sexual activity is just one factor among many that contribute to cardiovascular health.

Johns Hopkins Medicine notes that sex can be a form of exercise and can help with stress reduction, both of which can be beneficial for heart health. However, if you have any concerns about your cardiovascular health, it's always best to consult with a healthcare professional.

Are erectile dysfunction and heart problems actually linked?

Meanwhile, as per Mayo Clinic, Dan could be correct in saying that erectile dysfunction — the inability to get and keep an erection firm enough for sex — can be an early warning sign of current or future heart problems. The report added that erectile dysfunction does not always indicate an underlying heart problem. However, research suggests that men with erectile dysfunction, who have no obvious cause, such as trauma, and who have no symptoms of heart problems should be screened for heart disease before starting any treatment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.