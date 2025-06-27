Hepatologist warns against taking zinc supplements for immunity, diabetes or heart health: ‘No evidence of benefits’

Do you take zinc supplements? Many people try to up their nutritional intake by supplementing their diets with extra vitamins and minerals, including zinc. But before you pop that pill, it is quite necessary to reach out to a physician and educate yourself. Many people take zinc supplements to boost immunity, treat the common cold, childhood diarrhoea, COVID-19 and other infections, and improve eye health.(Adobe Stock (For Representation))

In a post shared on June 26, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, aka The Liver Doc (a hepatologist), shared a guideline to taking these supplements, warning that popping them may not be as good as many believe. “Are you on a Zinc supplement? Then please read this,” he wrote.

Does taking zinc supplements actually have any benefits?

According to the hepatologist, large prevention guidelines found no overall benefits to taking the supplement. Dr Philips revealed, “The US Preventive Services Task Force reviews every good trial it can find on vitamins and minerals and whether they stop cancer or heart disease. It says there isn't enough evidence to show any benefit from zinc (alone or in multivitamins) for people who are already healthy.”

He added that the trials also warn that more isn't automatically better because high doses can cause harm. He pointed out that many people take zinc supplements to boost immunity, treat common cold, childhood diarrhoea, COVID-19 and other infections, and improve eye health. However, he pointed out that the evidence is insufficient to recommend zinc supplements, citing various research studies and trials.

For instance, Dr Philips cited the 2024 Cochrane review, which pooled 26 randomised studies and found that taking zinc every day does not stop you catching a cold or boost your immunity.

Heart disease, diabetes and death

Dr Philips pointed out that many take zinc supplements for heart disease and diabetes. However, meta-analyses show zinc supplements sometimes nudge blood sugar or cholesterol numbers, but none of them show fewer heart attacks, strokes or deaths. “The bottom line: changing lab values doesn't matter if real-world outcomes don't improve, and current evidence hasn't crossed that line,” he stated.

He concluded that for everyday healthy adults, swallowing extra zinc (no matter which high-tech form) doesn't prevent colds, COVID-19, cancer, heart disease, eye disease, or just getting sick. “The only clearly proven medical role is as a drug for rare copper-overload disorders or for people who are demonstrably zinc-deficient. Eat a balanced diet and save your money on routine zinc supplements,” he suggested.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.