Hepatologist calls Satvic Movement ‘utter nonsense’; explains why people should stop falling for influencer sweet talks

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, aka The Liver Doc (a hepatologist), criticised the Satvic Movement, popularised on social media by health influencers, Subah Saraf and Harsh Saraf. In a post shared on June 25, the expert explained why the programme is ‘utter nonsense’ and is not backed by science. Hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, aka The Liver Doc, called the satvic movement unscientific, irrational, and pseudoscience. (Instagram/@theliverdoc)

Satvic Movement defies logic and reasoning

The Liver Doc explained that the Satvic Movement is based on ‘ayurvedic principles of nutrition and health.’ “Ayurveda is an ancient, primal pseudoscience that was based on observations and principles that defy logic and reasoning. Independent nutrition reviews note that the satvic regimen is ‘highly restrictive, delusional, and not based in science’,” he explained. He added that the influencers who promote it, ‘are in it for the money’.

Dr Philips listed the reasons why people should stop falling for the big claims these movements promote:

1. No peer-reviewed studies support the claims

According to the hepatologist, videos promising to ‘reverse’ diabetes with raw-juice cleanses, fruit-only meals, and self-administered enemas are part of these movements. However, no peer-reviewed studies support these sweeping medical claims.

2. Spiritual rhetoric

He explained that the people who claim ‘disease-reversal’ promises are ‘irrational and pseudoscientific’ because they bypass controlled trials and instead lean on spiritual rhetoric and fear-based anecdotes for credibility.

3. Extremely restrictive

He also stated that: “The satvic nutrition pushes an extremely restrictive and largely raw plant diet, which exposes followers to vitamin B12, iron and omega-3 deficiencies that can cause anaemia, neuropathy, and weakened immunity.”

4. Fooling people through anecdotes

According to the hepatologist, the movement's "healing stories" cite single individuals who allegedly threw away antihypertensive and diabetic medication after the workshop. “Yet supply no lab data, control groups, or follow-up, violating basic scientific norms and luring viewers to expensive paid programs,” he added.

5. Systematic dismissal of mainstream medicine

“Satvic content repeatedly tells people that 'your body can heal anything' if you adopt their protocol,” Dr Philips noted. According to him, this appeal can delay presentation for treatable conditions such as cancer or uncontrolled diabetes, multiplying morbidity and long-term costs.

How the Satvic Movement can be harmful

Dr Philips also listed a few examples of how Satvic Movement tries to fool followers with claims that may permanently harm those who follow the instructions:

Per the hepatologist, Harsh Saraf, one of the influencers who promotes Satvic Movement, tells followers to stare at the rising or setting sun to throw away their glasses. “But ophthalmologists warn that direct solar viewing can burn the retina and permanently reduce vision. No trial shows it reverses short-sightedness,” he added.

Citing an example of another influencer, Dr Philips wrote, “Subah Saraf claims ‘the chemicals in sunscreen give you cancer,’ urging people to rely only on clothes or hats. Dermatologists advise the exact opposite - UV radiation is a proven carcinogen, and regular SPF 30+ use is protective.”

He added that they also promote ‘false diabetes cure in three months, juice fasts and ash-gourd juice’. “Major diabetes associations state plainly that type 2 diabetes has no definitive cure - only management or medically monitored remission. Replacing evidence-based care with unsupervised fasting risks severe hypoglycaemia or fatal diabetic ketoacidosis,” he noted.

What is Satvic Movement?

Per the official website, Satvic Movement claims to be a community-driven health revolution to help people reach ‘the peak of their physical, mental, and spiritual well-being’. They do the same through their workshops.

