Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Cardiologist says vitamin B12 is ‘unsung hero of energy levels’; explains why you need it, how much to take, sources

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Jun 25, 2025 09:51 AM IST

Planning on taking vitamin B12? Cardiologist shares a guide to adding it into your daily routine; explains why it is ‘the unsung hero of your energy levels’.

Vitamin B12 (cobalamin) is one of the most popular supplements. But can having a little too vitamin B12 in your body really do any harm? For starters, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), it is an important nutrient that helps your body keep your nerve cells and blood cells healthy. It also helps your body make DNA, the genetic material in all of your cells.

From boosting brain function to keeping fatigue at bay, vitamin B12 plays a big role in your overall health. (Freepik)
From boosting brain function to keeping fatigue at bay, vitamin B12 plays a big role in your overall health. (Freepik)

Also Read | Cardiologist explains how fructose in fruits can silently damage your liver, leads to cirrhosis and fatty liver disease

Meanwhile, per the NHS, its deficiency can cause symptoms that affect your brain and nervous system, including numbness, muscle weakness, psychological problems, which can range from mild depression or anxiety, to confusion and dementia, problems with balance and coordination, pins and needles, and incontinence.

Vitamin B12: The unsung hero of your energy levels

In a post shared on March 10, Dr Alok Chopra, cardiologist and functional medicine expert, shared a guide to taking vitamin B12 supplements. He wrote, “The unsung hero of your energy levels — Vitamin B12. From boosting brain function to keeping fatigue at bay, this small nutrient plays a big role in your overall health. Are you getting enough of it?”

Here’s a comprehensive guide you need to know before taking vitamin B12:

Why do you need it?

  • Supports Red Blood Cell Formation
  • Prevents Anemia
  • Boosts Brain Function
  • Improves Memory
  • Reduces Fatigue
  • Essential for Nerve Health
  • DNA Synthesis
  • Mood Regulation

What foods are sources of vitamin B12?

  • Animal products like Meat
  • Fish
  • Eggs
  • Dairy

Are there any plant-based sources of vitamin B12? According to the cardiologist, for plant-based sources, opt for fortified foods and supplements. What are fortified foods? According to WHO, fortification is the practice of deliberately increasing the content of one or more micronutrients (ie, vitamins and minerals) in a food or condiment.

How much vitamin B12 should you consume?

  • General: 2.4 mcg/day for adults, the cardiologist suggested.
  • Deficiency: For those with a deficiency, the cardiologist suggested taking supplements, but to be taken under guidance.

Who needs vitamin B12 more?

According to the cardiologist, vegans and vegetarians may need more supplements.

The best time to take it:

The best time to take vitamin B12 supplements is in the morning for maximum absorption and energy boost, Dr Alok Chopra advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

