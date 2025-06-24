Cardiologist shares 10 foods he will never buy after ‘treating heart disease for 20 years’: Coconut oil to wheat bread

There are certain everyday foods that we think are healthy for us, but they do more harm than good. Some are even harmful to your heart in the long term. But, what if you had a list of food items to avoid? Then, you would know what to buy and avoid. Coconut oil consumed in large amounts is harmful to your health, as it is high in saturated fats. (Unsplash)

10 foods to avoid as recommended by a cardiologist

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, cardiologist and director of Cardiovascular Precision Medicine, shared a list of 10 foods that he would never buy as a cardiologist who has treated heart diseases for about 20 years. In a post shared on May, Dr Bhojraj listed the foods and wrote, “These might shock you… especially #6.”

1. Agave syrup

According to the cardiologist, agave syrup is often marketed as a healthy sugar alternative, but it spikes triglycerides fast.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), they are a type of fat, called lipids, that circulates in your blood and is the most common type of fat in your body. Triglycerides come from foods, especially butter, oils, other fats you eat, and extra calories your body does not need right away.

2. Coconut oil

Dr Bhojraj stressed that coconut oil consumed in large amounts is harmful for your health as it is high in saturated fats, which is not great for already inflamed arteries.

3. Store-bought granola

Per the cardiologist, store-bought granola is often ultra-processed and full of hidden sugars.

4. “Whole wheat” bread

Often, “whole wheat” bread is a go-to option for people looking for a healthier alternative to bread. However, the cardiologist stressed that whole wheat bread might come with additives, and most are just brown-colored white bread.

5. Flavoured Greek yoghurt

Flavoured Greek yoghurt has tons of sugar hiding behind the protein, Dr Bhojraj wrote in the post.

6. Plant-based meat substitutes

According to the cardiologist, plant-based meat substitutes are often full of seed oils, sodium, and additives.

7. Rice cakes

Rice cakes are high glycemic and low in nutrients, which means they are a sure-shot ‘blood sugar rollercoaster’.

8. Bottled green juices

Dr Bhojraj stressed that bottled green juices are a ‘fructose bomb in disguise.’

9. Flavoured sparkling water with “natural flavours”

Often, flavoured sparkling water that claims they have ‘natural flavours’ contains synthetic chemicals and acids that erode the gut lining, the cardiologist claimed.

10. Gluten-free processed snacks

Lastly, Dr Bhojraj said that gluten-free processed snacks are just as inflammatory. They just come with better branding.

Why these?

Per the cardiologist, what looks healthy on the label isn’t always heart-healthy. He added, “I’ve seen this play out with hundreds of patients. Inflammation, blood sugar spikes, and nutrient depletion don’t always come from junk food.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.