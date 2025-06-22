Cardiologist shares top 10 benefits of plant-based milk: 'Lower in calories, definitely healthier choice for the planet'

There are many types of plant-based milks available, such as almond milk, soy milk, oat milk, and coconut milk, offering a range of flavours and textures. According to Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, plant-based milks have benefits for the heart and the planet. Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist, weighed in on the benefits of various plant-based milks in an Instagram post he shared on November 27, 2024. Also read | Plant-based milk or cow’s milk: Which is healthier and why? Study reveals surprising results Oat milk is a plant-based milk alternative made by soaking oats in water and blending them with water. (Freepik)

What are the benefits of plant-based milk?

According to Dr Chopra, many plant-based milks are fortified with essential nutrients. He also highlighted how plant-based milks generally have a lower environmental impact than dairy milk, requiring less water and land to produce. In his caption, he wrote, “Plant based milk is definitely a healthier choice for the planet and for you! Packed with nutrients, easy to digest, and full of so many positives.”

Dr Chopra went on to list the 'benefits of plant-based milk':

1. High in fibre

2. Rich in nutrients

3. Lower in calories

4. Eco-friendly

5. Lactose free

6. Good for heart health

7. Anti-inflammatory properties

8. No hormones or antibiotics

9. Allergen-specific choices

10. Digestive benefits

Is plant-based milk good for you?

In a March 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Zeeshan Ali, PhD, nutrition expert and research program specialist at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), said, “The science is clear: Plant-based milk alternatives offer significant advantages for human health. As a nutrition researcher studying the effects of dietary choices, I've observed how these alternatives provide essential nutrients while avoiding the health concerns associated with dairy consumption.”

According to him, plant-based milks offer unique health benefits:

⦿ Soy milk provides protein comparable to dairy milk and contains beneficial isoflavones that support heart health.

⦿ Hemp milk delivers essential omega-3 fatty acids, crucial for brain function.

⦿ Oat milk supplies dietary fiber and complex carbohydrates that help maintain stable blood sugar.

⦿ Almond and walnut milks contribute healthy fats and vitamin E, supporting immune function.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.