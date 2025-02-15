Almond milk is more than just a fad: Dietician explains bone health benefits and why it's better than dairy milk

People today are becoming more health-conscious and actively looking for alternatives to dairy-based milk. Since milk is a primary source of calcium, essential for bone health, many may hesitate to switch, wondering if plant-based options can provide the same level of nutrition. Almond milk is a healthier alternative.(Freepik)

One such alternative is almond milk. Almond milk is prepared by grinding and blending almonds in water. In an interview with HT, Dr Ridhima Khamsera, clinical dietician, shared how almond milk is a robust alternative and even rivals the animal-based milk. She urged not to dismiss almond milk as a trendy health fad.

Importance of calcium for bone health

But before explaining the benefits, she briefly mentioned the importance of calcium for bone health. Calcium does not work in isolation, it's dependent on other nutrients as well.

Dr Khamsera said, “Calcium is the building block of strong bones and teeth. It’s essential for maintaining bone density, especially as we age. Without adequate calcium, our bodies start leaching it from our bones, leading to conditions like osteoporosis. But here’s the twist: calcium doesn’t work alone. It needs a supporting cast of nutrients like vitamin D, magnesium, and phosphorus to be effectively absorbed and utilized by the body. This is where almond milk shines—it’s not just a calcium source; it’s a nutrient powerhouse.”

Nutritional value of almond milk

Almond milk has magnesium along with calcium.F(Freepik)

Often dismissed as a health fad, many overlook almond milk's value. When in reality, it’s packed with essential nutrients and offers much more than just calcium. Dr Khamsera added that almond milk is made by blending almonds with water and straining out the solids.

Explaining more on its nutritional value, Dr Khamsera said, “While it’s naturally low in calories and free from lactose, cholesterol, and saturated fats, its real magic lies in its fortified versions. Many commercial almond milks are enriched with calcium and vitamin D, making them a bone-friendly choice. Almond milk also contains magnesium, a mineral that works synergistically with calcium to strengthen bones. Magnesium helps convert vitamin D into its active form, which in turn enhances calcium absorption.”

Benefits of almond milk for bone health

Seems like almond milk is an all-rounder. So now, let's look at some of its benefits. Dr Ridhima Khamsera listed out the many benefits of almond milk:

Rich in Antioxidants: Almonds are packed with vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that protects bone cells from oxidative stress. Oxidative stress can accelerate bone loss, so incorporating antioxidant-rich foods like almond milk into your diet can help preserve bone density over time.

Almonds are packed with vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that protects bone cells from oxidative stress. Oxidative stress can accelerate bone loss, so incorporating antioxidant-rich foods like almond milk into your diet can help preserve bone density over time. Low in Phosphorus: While phosphorus is essential for bone health, too much of it (often found in sodas and processed foods) can actually weaken bones by disrupting calcium absorption. Almond milk has a balanced phosphorus content, making it a safer choice for maintaining bone integrity.

While phosphorus is essential for bone health, too much of it (often found in sodas and processed foods) can actually weaken bones by disrupting calcium absorption. Almond milk has a balanced phosphorus content, making it a safer choice for maintaining bone integrity. Alkalizing effect: A diet high in acidic foods (like meat, dairy, and processed snacks) can leach calcium from your bones to neutralize the acid in your bloodstream. Almond milk, on the other hand, has an alkalizing effect, helping to maintain a balanced pH level and protect your bones from calcium loss.

A diet high in acidic foods (like meat, dairy, and processed snacks) can leach calcium from your bones to neutralize the acid in your bloodstream. Almond milk, on the other hand, has an alkalizing effect, helping to maintain a balanced pH level and protect your bones from calcium loss. Lactose-Free advantage: For those who are lactose intolerant, almond milk is a game-changer. Lactose intolerance can lead to reduced calcium intake, but almond milk provides a delicious, gut-friendly alternative that doesn’t compromise on nutrition.

ALSO READ: Lactose intolerance: Expert on signs and symptoms to identify it, managing tips

Almond milk vs dairy milk

Almond milk gives dairy milk a tough fight.(Freepik)

Now, coming to the age-old question, can a plant-based alternative like almond milk really come close to cow’s milk? Well, you might be surprised.

Dr Khamsera said “It's a resounding yes.” She listed down the parameters which give a big thumbs up to almond milk:

Calcium content: Fortified almond milk contains roughly the same amount of calcium as dairy milk (about 300-450 mg per cup).

Fortified almond milk contains roughly the same amount of calcium as dairy milk (about 300-450 mg per cup). Vitamin D: Many almond milk brands are fortified with vitamin D, just like dairy milk.

Many almond milk brands are fortified with vitamin D, just like dairy milk. Calories: Almond milk is lower in calories, making it a great option for those watching their weight.

Almond milk is lower in calories, making it a great option for those watching their weight. Digestibility: Almond milk is easier on the stomach for many people, especially those with lactose intolerance or dairy sensitivities.

But in the end, she cautioned that not all almond milks are equal. She recommended checking the label to ensure it’s fortified with calcium and vitamin D. Unsweetened versions are better.

Sharing one more tip for good bone health, she advised pairing almond milk with weight-bearing exercises like walking, jogging, or strength training. Exercise stimulates bone growth, and when combined with a calcium-rich diet, it’s a winning formula for lifelong bone strength.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Camel milk is the next big thing in dairy? Here’s everything you need to know about its health benefits