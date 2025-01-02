Plant-based milk or cow’s milk: Which is healthier and why? Study reveals surprising results

Plant-based milk is recommended by health experts as the healthy dairy-alternative, especially for the ones who have an allergic reaction or are intolerant to lactose. But is plant-based milk healthy? According to a new study led by Professor Marianne Nissen Lund, University of Copenhagen, plant-based milk might be falling short when it comes to nutritional value. Also read | Milk isn’t the superhero for bone health; it’s not even a true health drink: Doctor suggests The study states plant-based milk might be falling short when it comes to nutritional value. (Pexels)

Findings of the study:

The researchers examined 10 different plant-based beverages, comparing them side-by-side with cow's milk, and reached the conclusion that no types of milk are made equal. Professor Marianne Nissen Lund, the study's lead author, in a university release, said, "We definitely need to consume more plant-based foods. But if you're looking for proper nutrition and believe that plant-based drinks can replace cow's milk, you'd be mistaken."

Processing is the problem:

Unlike cow’s milk which comes ready to drink right from the cow, plant-based milk goes through extensive processing. Ultra High Temperature (UHT) treatment is used in processing plant-based milk, which involves cooking the milk in extremely high temperature to extend the shelf life.

This process further triggers a chemical reaction known as the Maillard reaction, which robs plant-based milk of their nutritional value.

Plant-based milk contain less protein than cow's milk.(Pexels)

Cow’s milk vs. plant-based milk: Nutritional value

The researchers observed that cow’s milk contains 3.4 grams of protein per liter, while eight out of 10 plant-based drinks contain just 0.4 to 1.1 grams. the Ultra High Temperature treatment in plant-based milk further reduces the protein and amino acid content.

Not just that, plant-based milk also demonstrated more sugar content. Traces of acrylamide were also detected in plant-based milk. Acrylamide is a compound typically found in fried foods which is associated with potential health risks.

Professor Marianne Nissen Lund further advised, “If you eat healthy to begin with, you can definitely include plant-based drinks in your diet – just make sure that you’re getting your nutrients from other foods.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.