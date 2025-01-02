Menu Explore
Plant-based milk or cow’s milk: Which is healthier and why? Study reveals surprising results

ByTapatrisha Das
Jan 02, 2025 03:45 PM IST

The Ultra High Temperature treatment of plant-based milk can lead to its nutritional value being compromised. Here's what you need to know.

Plant-based milk is recommended by health experts as the healthy dairy-alternative, especially for the ones who have an allergic reaction or are intolerant to lactose. But is plant-based milk healthy? According to a new study led by Professor Marianne Nissen Lund, University of Copenhagen, plant-based milk might be falling short when it comes to nutritional value. Also read | Milk isn’t the superhero for bone health; it’s not even a true health drink: Doctor suggests

The study states plant-based milk might be falling short when it comes to nutritional value. (Pexels)
The study states plant-based milk might be falling short when it comes to nutritional value. (Pexels)

Findings of the study:

The researchers examined 10 different plant-based beverages, comparing them side-by-side with cow’s milk, and reached the conclusion that no types of milk are made equal. Professor Marianne Nissen Lund, the study’s lead author, in a university release, said, “We definitely need to consume more plant-based foods. But if you’re looking for proper nutrition and believe that plant-based drinks can replace cow’s milk, you’d be mistaken.”

Processing is the problem:

Unlike cow’s milk which comes ready to drink right from the cow, plant-based milk goes through extensive processing. Ultra High Temperature (UHT) treatment is used in processing plant-based milk, which involves cooking the milk in extremely high temperature to extend the shelf life.

This process further triggers a chemical reaction known as the Maillard reaction, which robs plant-based milk of their nutritional value. Also read | Are plant-based milk a greener, healthier dairy alternative? Researchers shed light

Plant-based milk contain less protein than cow's milk.(Pexels)
Plant-based milk contain less protein than cow's milk.(Pexels)

Cow’s milk vs. plant-based milk: Nutritional value

The researchers observed that cow’s milk contains 3.4 grams of protein per liter, while eight out of 10 plant-based drinks contain just 0.4 to 1.1 grams. the Ultra High Temperature treatment in plant-based milk further reduces the protein and amino acid content.

Not just that, plant-based milk also demonstrated more sugar content. Traces of acrylamide were also detected in plant-based milk. Acrylamide is a compound typically found in fried foods which is associated with potential health risks. Also read | Vegan Milk: Are plant based milks healthy?

Professor Marianne Nissen Lund further advised, “If you eat healthy to begin with, you can definitely include plant-based drinks in your diet – just make sure that you’re getting your nutrients from other foods.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

