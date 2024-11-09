Milk isn’t the superhero for bone health; it’s not even a true health drink: Doctor suggests

It’s commonly believed that milk supports bone health and helps prevent fractures. This belief makes milk a staple in many adult diets, and children are often encouraged to drink it to grow stronger and develop healthy bones. Sometimes, it also prompts people to consume milk every single day. Milk is consumed frequently throughout the day to acquire nutritional benefits for healthy bone growth, but it's more dangerous than you think.(Shutterstock)

But milk is not really the superhero for your bone health you earlier thought it was. Dr Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King's College London, recently revealed a surprising truth about milk's true nutritional value in the podcast wellnessesteps. He suggested, “There’s no need for adults to drink dairy.”

Is milk really healthy for you?

It may seem ironic, but high milk consumption can make bones longer and more brittle inside.(Shutterstock)

Milk is generally associated with calcium and is believed to play a major role in bone health. People also actively consume milk to develop strong bones. However, Dr Tim Spector highlights an important caveat. He explains, “It doesn’t get you healthier but makes you grow faster. Your bones get longer, but they actually become more fragile.” Milk may promote faster bone growth but not necessarily stronger bones, potentially making them more susceptible to fractures.

Ironically, milk is consumed with the presumption of protecting against fractures, but, in reality, milk drinkers may even be more prone to fractures. He reminded in the clip that the perceived correlation between milk and bone health has been debunked in many recent studies.

Realign milk’s nutritional value image

Most people consume milk daily, believing it to be a nutritious health drink. However, Dr Tim Spector urges us to reconsider this notion. He suggests that while milk should not be viewed as a healthy drink, it doesn’t need to be demonized when consumed in small amounts. For instance, a small amount of milk in your coffee is not harmful. No one should drink a glass full of milk solely to acquire some perceived nutritional benefits.

When is milk good for you?

Yoghurt has essential microbes that support gut health, unlike the plain nutritional value of milk. (Shutterstock)

According to Dr Spector, fermented milk does hold nutritional value, such as kefir, yoghurt, or cheese. The process of fermentation makes all the difference in nutritional value. Microbes develop in fermentation, making them better than the plain lactose and proteins in the milk.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.