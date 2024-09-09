Yogurt mixed with honey: Why it's the perfect healthy dessert and a blessing for your gut

People who cannot take the sourness of yoghurt, often mix jaggery or sugar into it. While it makes the bowl of yoghurt tasty, it may not be healthy to be consumed every day. However, a recent study led by Hannah Holscher, University of Illinois, got the perfect fix to it – honey. Mixing honey to yoghurt not just cuts down the sourness of yoghurt and makes the bowl of dessert tastier, it also adds to great nutrition for the body. The study demonstrated that the bowl of honey mixed to yoghurt can be the perfect dessert that we can have post meal. The study demonstrated that the bowl of honey mixed to yoghurt can be the perfect dessert that we can have post meal. (Unsplash)

Yoghurt is hailed as a perfect food item for a healthy gut, due to its probiotic content, specifically strains like Bifidobacterium animalis ssp. lactis (B. animalis). However, the acidic environment inside the stomach can reduce the probiotic content reaching the gut and contributing to its healthy environment. This is where honey and its benefits come in. The study stated that honey provides a protective environment for gut-friendly bacteria to survive through the journey inside the digestive system and contribute to a healthier gut.

In a university release, study co-author Hannah Holscher said that the enzymes inside our mouth, stomach and intestines facilitate digestion and reduce the effectiveness of the microbes. However, in this process, often the beneficial bacteria get killed. But when honey is added to yogurt and consumed together, it can help in supporting the yoghurt’s probiotic bacteria to survive and reach the gut.

Benefits of combining clover honey with yoghurt

Clover honey has a unique chemical profile - higher levels of certain sugars and phenolic compounds that offer extra protection to probiotics. These components work in ensuring to create a perfect environment for the probiotics to travel through the digestive system.

How much clover honey should be added to yoghurt?

The study stated that one to two tablespoons of clover honey should be added to yoghurt to enhance the health benefits of probiotic bacteria in the yoghurt to contribute to a healthy gut environment.

