This secret ingredient can make your desserts healthier; nutritionist recommends

We are always told that desserts are unhealthy – sometimes it is indeed true. The high sugary food items, when consumed too much, can affect health. However, what if we told you that there is an ingredient that can save us from the guilt of having desserts, and instead help us enjoy the dish without worrying about our health? Well, Nutritionist Shyla Cadogan, RD got our back, in a recent article. The Nutritionist recommended the addition of Greek yoghurt to make the desserts healthier as well as tastier. The Nutritionist recommended the addition of Greek yoghurt to make the desserts healthier as well as tastier. (Unsplash)

Why do we crave desserts?

Nutritionist Shyla Cadogan, RD explained that desserts are usually loaded with carbs which taste great but do not make us feel satiated. Hence, it becomes difficult for us to stop at one cookie or one serving of ice cream. But we can push the nutrient value in our desserts upwards by including Greek Yoghurt in it. This will help us enjoy our desserts guilt-free.

What is Greek yoghurt? Why is it healthy?

Greek yoghurt is a tangy, creamy variety of yogurt that are used in many dishes and cuisines, including desserts. Greek yoghurt is different from regular yoghurt – it goes through the straining process where the whey is removed, and the protein content is increased to make it healthier. Protein has the properties of making us feel satiated. Hence, when Greek yoghurt is added to a dessert, we end up consuming it within limits. Greek yoghurt is also loaded with calcium, B12, phosphorus, zinc, and selenium, making it a healthy ingredient that should be included in the diet, dessert or not.

How to include Greek yoghurt in desserts:

The nutritionist recommended that sweet dips can be made with Greek yoghurt, or it can be added in the cookie dough as well. In traditional cakes and muffins, the oil or butter can be substituted with Greek yoghurt for better nutrition. The nutritionist further suggested that when we need our daily fix of desserts, including Greek yoghurt in the dish can be a real game changer.