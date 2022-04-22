Can you consume honey? Nutritionist speaks of benefits and adverse effects

Honey is a nutrition-loaded food item. Extracted from the honey bees and from other bees through a process known as beekeeping, honey comes with multiple health benefits for the body. It is a powerful anti-inflammatory food item which helps in promoting better heart health, relieving the body of cold and cough and also acts as a powerful antibiotic. Honey is used in herbal medicine as a topical antibiotic which relieves the body of pain. However, it also comes with multiple conditions of consumption. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, who keeps sharing health-related information and tips on her Instagram profile on a daily basis, shared her insights on consumption of honey and when to avoid consuming it as well. Anjali, with a short video, spoke about the health benefits of honey and when it should not be consumed.

"One tablespoon of honey provides about 60 calories. Consuming it occasionally will not make you gain weight. But if you consume large amounts of honey in a day, you may gain weight. It will also slow down your weight loss and increase blood sugar. It may prevent you from reaching your target weight," wrote Anjali on her caption. She further pointed out that honey can be consumed on a daily basis only if the person is leading a healthy lifestyle, exercising regularly, not overweight or diabetic. In case any of the condition is not applicable for the person, then they should avoid consuming honey as it may affect weight loss and not allow them to reach their weight goal. Take a look at her video here:

Honey, rich in health-promoting plant compounds, is rich in antioxidants. It is also better for the blood sugar of the body than consumption of normal sugar. However, it is recommended by nutritionists for obese and pre-diabetic people to also avoid honey as it may affect the body adversely.

