World Plant Milk Day: Dairy alternatives for better health and taste

Plant-based milk alternatives to dairy milk.

It is made from ground soybeans or soy protein powder. It contains more protein than all other plant-based milk alternatives, making it an excellent choice. Soy milk also has calcium and vitamin B12, which is beneficial for people following a vegan diet.

Almond Milk

Almond milk, made from ground almonds, is lactose and dairy-free making it suitable for people who are lactose-intolerant or who are allergic to dairy. When using almond milk as an alternative to dairy milk, go for the varieties that are packed with calcium, vitamin B12, and vitamin D, for better bone health.

Oat Milk

This milk is made by mixing oats and water and then straining off the remaining water. It contains beta-glucan which helps in reducing cholesterol and control blood sugar levels.

Rice Milk

Rice milk is made from milled brown rice and water, and is the least likely out of all the dairy alternatives to be an allergy-trigger. Fortified rice milk with calcium and vitamin D is good for bone health.

Macadamia Milk

Macadamia milk is made by soaking macadamia nuts and then blending them with water. It has a creamy texture which can result in it being a good alternative to dairy milk when cooking and making hot beverages. Macadamia milk is an excellent source of monosaturated fats which help in reducing cholesterol levels.