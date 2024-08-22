 World Plant Milk Day: Dairy alternatives for better health and taste - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
World Plant Milk Day: Dairy alternatives for better health and taste

ByAkshita Prakash
Aug 22, 2024 02:43 PM IST

World Plant Milk Day is the perfect occasion to explore the benefits of plant-based milk. Here are dairy alternatives for you to incorporate into your diet.

Soy Milk

Plant-based milk alternatives to dairy milk.(Shutterstock)
Plant-based milk alternatives to dairy milk.(Shutterstock)
Soy milk(Shutterstock)
Soy milk(Shutterstock)

It is made from ground soybeans or soy protein powder. It contains more protein than all other plant-based milk alternatives, making it an excellent choice. Soy milk also has calcium and vitamin B12, which is beneficial for people following a vegan diet.

Almond Milk

Almond milk(Shutterstock)
Almond milk(Shutterstock)

Almond milk, made from ground almonds, is lactose and dairy-free making it suitable for people who are lactose-intolerant or who are allergic to dairy. When using almond milk as an alternative to dairy milk, go for the varieties that are packed with calcium, vitamin B12, and vitamin D, for better bone health.

Oat Milk

Oat milk(Shutterstock)
Oat milk(Shutterstock)

This milk is made by mixing oats and water and then straining off the remaining water. It contains beta-glucan which helps in reducing cholesterol and control blood sugar levels.

Rice Milk

Rice milk(Shutterstock)
Rice milk(Shutterstock)

Rice milk is made from milled brown rice and water, and is the least likely out of all the dairy alternatives to be an allergy-trigger. Fortified rice milk with calcium and vitamin D is good for bone health.

Macadamia Milk

Macadamia milk(Shutterstock)
Macadamia milk(Shutterstock)

Macadamia milk is made by soaking macadamia nuts and then blending them with water. It has a creamy texture which can result in it being a good alternative to dairy milk when cooking and making hot beverages. Macadamia milk is an excellent source of monosaturated fats which help in reducing cholesterol levels.

 

 

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 22, 2024
