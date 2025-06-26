Fitness coach says ‘belly fat loss is 10 times harder’ if you don't do this 1 thing: ‘After meals…’

Weight loss is an uphill journey. You have to be consistent with your workouts, lifestyle changes, and calorie-deficient meals. However, all of this goes to waste and weight loss becomes harder if you skip out on one thing, according to weight loss coach Ann-Maria Tom. If you’re skipping post-meal walks as a fat-loss tool, you’re making weight loss 10x harder. (Shutterstock)

In an Instagram post shared on June 24, Ann talked about the one stop that can make fat loss harder if you miss out on it during your weight loss journey. Sharing the step, she wrote, “You are making belly fat loss 10x harder by NOT doing this one thing.” Let's find out what it is.

Weight loss is 10 times harder if you don't do this

Per the weight loss coach, skipping out on walking after meals will make your fat loss journey harder. “If you’re skipping this fat-loss tool, you’re making weight loss 10x harder. You don’t need brutal HIIT workouts or hours at the gym,” she wrote.

She suggested walking 1,000 steps after every meal. “That’s roughly 10-15 minutes of gentle movement that activates your body’s natural fat-burning switch,” the weight loss coach explained.

She stressed that this simple habit can torch stubborn belly fat, even if you’re dealing with insulin resistance or hormonal imbalances that make traditional cardio ineffective.

Here’s why it works

Per the coach, post-meal walks immediately shuttle glucose into your muscles instead of storing it as fat around your midsection. “Your body literally uses food as fuel rather than storage,” she explained. She suggested:

Start small:

“Walk around your neighbourhood after dinner tonight. Use your phone to track steps. Aim for consistency over intensity—three 10-minute walks beat one exhausting hour-long session,” she wrote.

Level up:

Next, she suggested adding morning walks on an empty stomach twice weekly. “This targets stored fat when your glycogen is naturally low,” the weight loss coach explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.