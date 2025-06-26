AIIMS, Harvard gut doctor shares 11 ‘science backed ways’ to eat healthier: Skip fruit juice, avoid brown rice
AIIMS and Harvard-trained gut doctor Dr Saurabh Sethi highlights 11 science-backed ways to eat healthier, including skipping fruit juice, and more tips.
Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford universities, often shares gut health tips on Instagram. In a post shared on June 26, the gut health doctor listed 11 science-backed ways to eat healthier. Let's find out what the expert suggested.
Also Read | Gastroenterologist shares why you must have probiotics with fibre rich foods after antibiotics for gut health
11 science-backed ways to eat healthier
Listing the 11 science-backed habits, Dr Sethi wrote, “Most people think healthy eating is about cutting things out. But it’s more about what you consistently add in — and how your gut responds. These are the same tips I give my patients. Simple, research-backed, and designed to actually work long term.” Let's learn about the 11 habits he mentioned in his post:
1. Herbs and spices that support gut health
Here are the herbs and spices that support your gut health, per the gastroenterologist:
Ginger: Aids digestion
Turmeric and black pepper: Anti-inflammatory combo
Fennel seeds: Reduce bloating
Cinnamon: Balances blood sugar
Peppermint: Soothes IBS (irritable bowel syndrome)
Lastly, he suggested adding these herbs and spices to your meals or tea. He also stated that these are ancient wisdom, science-backed tips.
2. Avoid processed meats
“We know that processed meats harm your heart, but they're also tied to cancer,” Dr Sethi stated.
Bacon, smoked sausages, and cured hams = Higher colorectal cancer risk, especially in younger adults.
3. Skip fruit juice, go for smoothies
The gastroenterologist explained that smoothies retain fibre, whereas juice strips it out.
Juice = Glucose spike + stress on your pancreas
Smoothie = Slower absorption + gut-friendly fibre
4. Don't fear eggs
Per the gastroenterologist, eggs are unfairly blamed for heart issues. He stated that a 2018 study of 500,000 adults found:
- 1 egg/day may reduce heart disease risk
- Moderation is still key if you have high cholesterol
5. Be smart about sugar cravings
“Strict diets can lead to bingeing. A classic study proved it. Instead, try small portions of foods you love,” Dr Sethi wrote. He suggested:
- Dark chocolate is a better option than milk chocolate.
- Choose a reputable brand to minimise heavy metal exposure.
6. Avoid ultra-processed foods
Utra-processed foods can double the bacterial toxins in your blood, Dr Sethi stressed. He added, “Emulsifiers and artificial sweeteners may weaken your gut barrier and drive inflammation.”
7. Cut down on soda and sugary drinks
“A long-term study of 100,000 nurses found that just 1 sugary drink/day in adolescence = 32 percent higher risk of early-onset colon cancer,” the gastroenterologist said.
8. Fibre is still king
According to the gut doctor, most adults fall short of the 22-34 g of fibre per day recommendation. He stressed:
- Fibre feeds your gut bacteria.
- Keeps you regular.
- Reduces long-term cancer risk.
9. Pick better animal proteins
According to the AIIMS-trained gut doctor, the Mediterranean diet gets this right as it has better animal protein. He suggested consuming:
- More fish, yoghurt, chicken
- Less red meat
He also highlighted one study, which said: Eating fish weekly = 7 percent lower colorectal cancer risk
10. Try plain Greek yoghurt
According to Dr Sethi, Greek yoghurt is a great source of calcium, vitamin D, and protein. Additionally, it has twice the protein and half the carbs of regular yoghurt. He suggested:
- Skipping sugary versions
- Adding nuts, seeds, or fresh fruit for flavour
11. Choose gut-friendly whole grains wisely
Lastly, the gut doctor stated that he personally avoids brown rice due to arsenic risk. Instead, he chooses:
- Quinoa
- Millets
- Oats
- Whole wheat (if not gluten-sensitive)
“These support gut health and lower cancer risk,” he added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.