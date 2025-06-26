AIIMS, Harvard gut doctor shares 11 ‘science backed ways’ to eat healthier: Skip fruit juice, avoid brown rice

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford universities, often shares gut health tips on Instagram. In a post shared on June 26, the gut health doctor listed 11 science-backed ways to eat healthier. Let's find out what the expert suggested. Fruit juice leads to glucose spike and puts stress on your pancreas. (Unsplash)

11 science-backed ways to eat healthier

Listing the 11 science-backed habits, Dr Sethi wrote, “Most people think healthy eating is about cutting things out. But it’s more about what you consistently add in — and how your gut responds. These are the same tips I give my patients. Simple, research-backed, and designed to actually work long term.” Let's learn about the 11 habits he mentioned in his post:

1. Herbs and spices that support gut health

Here are the herbs and spices that support your gut health, per the gastroenterologist:

Ginger: Aids digestion

Turmeric and black pepper: Anti-inflammatory combo

Fennel seeds: Reduce bloating

Cinnamon: Balances blood sugar

Peppermint: Soothes IBS (irritable bowel syndrome)

Lastly, he suggested adding these herbs and spices to your meals or tea. He also stated that these are ancient wisdom, science-backed tips.

2. Avoid processed meats

“We know that processed meats harm your heart, but they're also tied to cancer,” Dr Sethi stated.

Bacon, smoked sausages, and cured hams = Higher colorectal cancer risk, especially in younger adults.

3. Skip fruit juice, go for smoothies

The gastroenterologist explained that smoothies retain fibre, whereas juice strips it out.

Juice = Glucose spike + stress on your pancreas

Smoothie = Slower absorption + gut-friendly fibre

4. Don't fear eggs

Per the gastroenterologist, eggs are unfairly blamed for heart issues. He stated that a 2018 study of 500,000 adults found:

1 egg/day may reduce heart disease risk

Moderation is still key if you have high cholesterol

5. Be smart about sugar cravings

“Strict diets can lead to bingeing. A classic study proved it. Instead, try small portions of foods you love,” Dr Sethi wrote. He suggested:

Dark chocolate is a better option than milk chocolate.

Choose a reputable brand to minimise heavy metal exposure.

6. Avoid ultra-processed foods

Utra-processed foods can double the bacterial toxins in your blood, Dr Sethi stressed. He added, “Emulsifiers and artificial sweeteners may weaken your gut barrier and drive inflammation.”

7. Cut down on soda and sugary drinks

“A long-term study of 100,000 nurses found that just 1 sugary drink/day in adolescence = 32 percent higher risk of early-onset colon cancer,” the gastroenterologist said.

8. Fibre is still king

According to the gut doctor, most adults fall short of the 22-34 g of fibre per day recommendation. He stressed:

Fibre feeds your gut bacteria.

Keeps you regular.

Reduces long-term cancer risk.

9. Pick better animal proteins

According to the AIIMS-trained gut doctor, the Mediterranean diet gets this right as it has better animal protein. He suggested consuming:

More fish, yoghurt, chicken

Less red meat

He also highlighted one study, which said: Eating fish weekly = 7 percent lower colorectal cancer risk

10. Try plain Greek yoghurt

According to Dr Sethi, Greek yoghurt is a great source of calcium, vitamin D, and protein. Additionally, it has twice the protein and half the carbs of regular yoghurt. He suggested:

Skipping sugary versions

Adding nuts, seeds, or fresh fruit for flavour

11. Choose gut-friendly whole grains wisely

Lastly, the gut doctor stated that he personally avoids brown rice due to arsenic risk. Instead, he chooses:

Quinoa

Millets

Oats

Whole wheat (if not gluten-sensitive)

“These support gut health and lower cancer risk,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.