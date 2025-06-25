AIIMS gastroenterologist shares why you must have probiotics with fibre rich foods after antibiotics for gut health

Good gut health is a great contributing factor in ensuring that your physical and mental health are at optimum levels. The gut breaks down the foods you eat and absorbs nutrients that support your body's functions. Moreover, it also has a tangible effect on your mood and even your immune system. It basically is the foundation of everything. Your gut health includes the gastrointestinal system, and it is one of the most important parts of your body. (Shutterstock)

Gut health facts everyone should know

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, believes so. In a post shared on June 24, he shared insights about our gut that he wishes more people knew about. including how antibiotics affect our gut health, how it is our second brain, and more.

Here are the facts the gastroenterologist shared:

1. Antibiotics don't just kill bad bugs

According to the AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist, the antibiotics you take when you fall sick don't just kill bad bugs. They also wipe out good ones, too. Therefore, once you are done with the antibiotics course suggested by a doctor, always rebuild your gut afterwards.

2. Probiotics aren't a magic fix

Per the gut health doctor, consuming probiotics wouldn't be a magic fix for your gut health. Instead, he revealed that probiotics only work if you're also feeding them with fibre-rich foods.

A few good examples of probiotics are yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, cottage cheese, tempeh, pickles, miso, and more. Per the National Cancer Institute, apples, berries (such as blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries), broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, green leafy vegetables, and corn are a few fibre-rich foods.

3. Your gut makes 90 percent of your serotonin

Per Dr Sethi, our gut makes 90 percent of our serotonin. “It's literally your second brain,” he said. This proves that feeding your gut is as important as maintaining your mental and physical health.

4. Gut lining is capable of replacing itself

“The gut lining replaces itself every 3-5 days, but only if it's properly nourished,” the gastroenterologist stated. But, how do you nourish it? According to Harvard Health, you can do it by including both probiotics and prebiotics — two dietary components that are increasingly being recognised as essential to your intestinal and overall health

5. Gut issues

Lastly, the gastroenterologist pointed out that low vitamin D and magnesium are common in people with gut issues.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.