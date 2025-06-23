Search
Gastroenterologist says eating turmeric with black pepper is good for your gut health; lists best gut food combos

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Jun 23, 2025 09:28 AM IST

A Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist highlights 4 food combinations that are great for your gut health, including turmeric with black pepper. 

Some food combinations are better than the rest. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and ‘Harvard and Stanford-trained expert’, believes so. The gut doctor often shares nutrition tips, health advisories to fix gut and liver health, and food combinations to fix gut problems online.

Per the gastroenterologist, if you combine turmeric with black pepper, the piperine in black pepper will help boost the absorption of curcumin. (Freepik)
Per the gastroenterologist, if you combine turmeric with black pepper, the piperine in black pepper will help boost the absorption of curcumin. (Freepik)

Also Read | Cardiologist shares 5 five warning signs of poor gut health: Skin issues to sugar cravings and bloating

In a video shared on June 22, Dr Sethi listed 4 food combinations that are great for your gut health. “Best gut health combos from a gastroenterologist,” he wrote. He explained what happens when you combine certain foods and how they can benefit your gut health. Let's find out the combinations he listed:

1. Eat citrusy fruits with iron-rich foods

The gastroenterologist advised his followers to combine citrus fruits like oranges with iron-rich foods like lentils. According to him, if you pair the two food groups, the vitamin C in citrus fruits improves the absorption of non-heme iron, helping you absorb more iron from plant-based foods.

2. Eat turmeric with black pepper

The gastroenterologist revealed that if you combine turmeric with black pepper, the piperine in black pepper will help boost the absorption of curcumin by 2000 percent. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), it helps in the management of oxidative and inflammatory conditions, metabolic syndrome, arthritis, anxiety, and hyperlipidemia. Additionally, it may also help in the management of exercise-induced inflammation and muscle soreness, thus enhancing recovery and performance in active people.

3. Have avocado with leafy greens

Dr Sethi suggested mixing avocado with your leafy greens. He revealed that if you combine the two, the healthy fats in avocado will help your body absorb more fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K from the greens, increasing their benefits.

4. Eat dark chocolate with almonds

The gut doctor revealed that if you pair dark chocolate with almonds, the healthy fats and vitamin E in almonds increase the absorption of flavonoids in chocolate, boosting its antioxidant power.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
