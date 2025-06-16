Harvard gastroenterologist ranks popular trends: Is eating cold rice, doing intermittent fasting good for gut health?

Gut health is as important as our physical and mental health, as they are all correlated. Your gut has an impact on your overall health, which is why a healthy gut means a healthy body and mind. Dr Sethi gave cold rice a 5 rating on his gut health trends list. (Freepik)

Recently, several gut health trends have gained popularity on social media, with people following them blindly in an effort to improve their gut microbiome. But, it is important to stop and think which of them are actually beneficial. In a video shared on June 15, Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD (gastroenterology and hepatology), ranked 10 gut health trends for 2025 on a scale of 1-10 (10 being the highest). Let's find out what he had to say:

1. Cold potato or rice (Rating: 5)

Dr Sethi rated the popular trend of eating cold potato and rice for the resistant starch 5.

2. L-glutamine supplements (Rating: 6)

The gut doctor rated L-glutamine supplements 6 on his list. But what are these supplements? According to Medical News Today, low L-glutamine levels may affect metabolism and gut health. Therefore, using the supplements often helps manage irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Additionally, glutamine helps strengthen the cell barrier that prevents your intestines from becoming damaged.

3. Apple cider vinegar (Rating: 4)

The gastroenterologist rated consuming apple cider vinegar (ACV) for gut health 4. Many studies suggest that ACV is consumed as it is a probiotic, and may introduce ‘good’ bacteria into your gut. However, according to a report by the Cleveland Clinic, most of these studies are small and need further research to support their claims.

4. Intermittent fasting (Rating: 7)

Dr Sethi rated intermittent fasting 7 on his list. Per News-Medical, intermittent fasting benefits gut bacteria because it gives them time for rest and repopulation, even though more research is necessary to define its precise advantages.

5. Synbiotics (Rating: 8)

Synbiotics are a mixture of prebiotics and probiotics. Dr Sethi rated them 8. Per a 2019 study, they beneficially affect the host by improving the survival and activity of beneficial microorganisms in the gut.

6. Carnivore diet (Rating: 3)

The Harvard-trained gut doctor rated the carnivore diet 3 on his list.

7. Detox teas (Rating: 2)

For detox teas, Dr Sethi gave a 2 rating. According to him, detox tea trends are ‘overhyped’ and have minimal gut benefit.

8. Parasite cleanse (Rating: 1)

He rated the parasite cleanse 1. According to the gut doctor, there is no evidence for the benefits of routine use of a parasite cleanse on the gut. What is a parasite cleanse? Per a WebMD report, a parasite cleanse claims that a combination of supplements and diet can rid your body of parasites. Yet there is no evidence that any of these cleanses work, and some might cause dangerous side effects.

9. High fibre diets (Rating: 9)

A high-fibre diet consists of fruits, legumes and seeds. Per Dr Sethi, a high fibre diet has a 9 rating. Per the National Institutes of Health (NIH), dietary fibre is beneficial as it is fermented by the human gut microbiota, producing beneficial microbial metabolites.

10. Fermented foods (Rating: 10)

Lastly, he gave the highest rating (10) to fermented foods. Some examples of fermented foods are kefir and yoghurt.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.