Is blurred vision a sign of brain tumour? Surgeon shares 8 early warning signs to be aware of

Brain tumours occur when there is an abnormal growth of cells in the brain. While some tumours can be cancerous, the majority are benign and non-cancerous in nature.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Rohit Bansil, associate director, neuro surgery and neuro spine, BLK - MAX Super Speciality Hospital said, “In India, approximately 40000 cases of brain tumours are reported every year, accounting for nearly 2 % of the total cancers detected in India. The early detection of brain tumours and early intervention is very vital for the treatment outcome and overall survival.”

Emphasising on the importance of spotting the early signs, Dr Rohit Bansil shared the early symptoms of brain tumours.

1. Headache:

In most cases, headache is the most common symptom. Typically, the headache is early in the morning and is usually associated with vomiting. Interestingly, the headache gets relieved soon after the vomiting. This is a very classical symptom of raised intracranial pressure due to a brain tumour.

2. Seizures:

The next common symptom is seizures or epilepsy, which could be due to an underlying brain tumour, particularly in young people.

3. Progressive weakness:

Another common symptom is the progressive weakness or paralysis of one side of the body.

4. Cognitive decline:

Some patients may report behaviour or personality changes, and few often present with memory loss or cognitive decline.

5. Difficulty in coordination:

The tumours located on the back side of the head, usually present with gait ataxia or imbalance while walking. Patients usually have difficulty in coordination and execution of routine activities.

6. Hearing loss:

Some patients may show symptoms of progressive hearing loss and ringing sensation in one ear.

7. Facial paralysis:

Tumours located in brainstem area present with double vision, facial paralysis, changes and hoarseness of voice and difficulty in swallowing, more for liquids than solids.

8. Vision loss:

Tumours located in the pituitary region often presents with blurring of vision, which can progress to vision loss as these tumours directly impinge upon the nerve of the vision.

“Early identification and early intervention make the difference and guides the outcomes of treatment,” added Dr Rohit Bansil.

