Brain cancer: Recognising tumour symptoms, risk factors and seeking treatment

Brain tumours, originating either within the brain or metastasizing from elsewhere in the body, manifest with diverse growth rates and characteristics. Classified as malignant or benign, malignant primary brain tumours, such as gliomas and astrocytomas, exhibit uncontrolled growth and can spread, while benign tumours remain localised.

Brain tumour types:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arjun Srivatsa, Senior Consultant and Head of the Department of Neurosciences in Bengaluru, shared, “Across more than 150 identified types, meningiomas and glioblastomas emerge as prevalent entities, observed in both Indian and Western demographics. Despite the spectrum of tumour types, the overall lifetime risk of developing brain cancer remains below 1%. The manifestation and severity of symptoms associated with brain tumours are intricately tied to factors such as their location, size and growth rate.”

Brain tumour red flags:

Dr Arjun Srivatsa explained, “While the precise causes often remain elusive, potential contributors may include genetic predisposition, exposure to radiation, and environmental influences. Symptoms of brain cancer encompass a spectrum of manifestations, from persistent morning headaches to visual disturbances stemming from specific brain regions affected by tumors. Other indicators may include sensory abnormalities, motor deficits such as weakness or paralysis, unexplained seizures in adults, nausea, dizziness and cognitive impairments like memory loss or speech difficulties.”

Dr Arjun Srivatsa elaborated, “Tumours near critical structures like the pituitary gland can exert pressure on optic nerves, resulting in vision impairments, while lesions in the occipital lobe may cause various visual field defects. Recognising these red flags underscores the importance of early detection, as prompt medical intervention significantly enhances treatment outcomes. Being vigilant about symptoms and seeking timely medical evaluation are crucial steps toward effectively managing brain tumours.”