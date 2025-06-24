AIIMS gastroenterologist says skip ‘protein bars, fake fibre cereals’ for breakfast; shares best option for gut health

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. After your body has recovered after a good night's sleep, it is the first meal of the day that fuels it and prepares it for the day ahead. Therefore, your meal needs to be rich in nutrients and not harm the body. AIIMS gastroenterologist suggests the best breakfast option for gut health. (Freepik)

In a post shared on June 24, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, suggested the best breakfast option that is also good for the gut health. Let's find out what Dr Sethi said:

The best breakfast for gut health from a gastroenterologist

Sharing the best breakfast for gut health, the AIIMS doctor wrote, “Skip the sugary cereal. Try this instead.” He listed the ingredients you will need to make it, additionally listing the nutrients it will provide for the body. He also mentioned what food items one should definitely avoid when eating their first meal of the day.

Here is the best breakfast for your gut health, per a gastroenterologist:

Oats + chia seeds + yoghurt

According to Dr Sethi, you will need oats, chia seeds, and yoghurt to make the dish. Why? Because the three ingredients are rich in fibre, probiotics, and omega 3s.

Banana or blueberries

The gut doctor suggested adding a sliced banana or blueberries into the mix as they are rich in polyphenols. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), polyphenols are naturally occurring compounds found largely in the fruits, vegetables, cereals and beverages. Long term consumption of diets rich in plant polyphenols offer protection against development of cancers, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, osteoporosis and neurodegenerative diseases.

Walnuts or pumpkin seeds

Per Dr Sethi, you can also top the dish with crushed walnuts or pumpkin seeds as they are rich in zinc and healthy fat. Per the NIH, zinc supplementation improves body weight management, inflammatory biomarkers and insulin resistance in individuals with obesity.

Lastly, he added that this combo is great for your gut health as it feeds your microbiome and keeps you full till lunch. Additionally, he suggested, “Avoid: protein bars, sweetened yoghurts, and fake fibre cereals.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.