Man who 'lost 35 kg naturally at home' shares top 7 high-protein south Indian breakfast recipes: Oats pongal, ragi dosa

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Are you looking for high-protein breakfast ideas that can help you start your day with energy? Are you specifically interested in vegetarian recipes with protein-rich ingredients commonly used in south Indian cuisine? Then you have come to the right place. Ragi dosa is a nutritious and delicious South Indian dish made with finger millet (ragi).

Content creator Jithin VS, who 'lost 35 kg naturally at home' and keeps sharing weight loss, diet and workout tips on Instagram, shared some high-protein south Indian breakfast ideas in an Instagram post on May 12. He shared seven healthy and wholesome breakfast recipes. Whether you prefer dosa, roti or khichdi, here are Jithin's protein-packed vegetarian breakfast recipes to try:

Paneer stuffed wheat dosa

⦿ Macros

300 calories, 18 gram protein, 25 gram carbs, 12 gram fat

⦿ Ingredients

1/2 cup wheat flour, 50 gram protein (crumbled), onion, chilli, coriander

⦿ Recipe

Make thin wheat dosa batter. Crumble paneer with chopped onion, chilli and salt. Spread dosa on tawa, add paneer filling, fold and cook

Boiled egg masala with millet roti

⦿ Macros

230 calories, 18 gram protein, 22 gram carbs, 6 gram fat

⦿ Ingredients

2 whole eggs, 1 small onion, 1 tomato, turmeric, chilli, mustard seeds, 1/2 cup millet flour (Ragi, bajra or jowar), warm water, salt

⦿ Recipe

Boil 2 whole eggs, chop. Sauté onion, tomato, green chilli and spices. Add eggs and mix. Serve with 2 thin millet rotis.

Besan dosa with mint chutney

⦿ Macros

240 calories, 12 gram protein, 20 carbs, 9 gram fat

⦿ Ingredients

1/2 cup besan, water, green chilli, ginger, coriander, mint chutney made with mint, coriander and yoghurt

⦿ Recipe

Mix besan, water, chilli, water, salt, coriander into a batter. Make thin dosas on tawa. Serve with mint chutney made with hung curd for protein

Toor dal vegetable khichdi

⦿ Macros

350 calories, 14 protein, 40 gram carbs, 10 gram fat

⦿ Ingredients

1/4 cup toor dal, 1/4 cup brown rice, veggies like carrot, beans and peas, mustard, curry leaves, ginger

⦿ Recipe

Pressure cook dal, rice, veggies with salt and turmeric. Temper mustard, curry leaves, ginger in 1 tsp oil. Mix into khichdi and serve warm.

Oats pongal

⦿ Macros

25o calories, 11 gram protein, 30 gram carbs, 8 gram fat

⦿ Ingredients

1/2 cup oats, 1/4 cup moong dal, pepper, cumin, ginger, curry leaves, 1 tsp ghee

⦿ Recipe

Dry roast oats and moong dal separately. Pressure cook moong dal. Mix cooked dal with oats and 1 cup of water. Add salt. Temper pepper, cumin, ginger, curry leaves in ghee and mix in.

Peanut chutney with ragi dosa

⦿ Macros

300 calories, 30 gram protein, 28 gram carbs, 12 gram fat

⦿ Ingredients

1/2 cup ragi flour, 2 tbsp roasted peanuts, coconut, chilli, mustard, curry leaves

⦿ Recipe

Make ragi dosa batter with salt and water. Grind peanuts, coconut, chilli, and salt for chutney. Temper with mustard and curry leaves.

Moong dal chilla with curd

⦿ Macros

230 calories, 14 gram protein, 22 gram carbs, 8 gram fat

⦿ Ingredients

1/2 cup yellow moong dal (soaked overnight), 1 green chilli, ginger, salt, turmeric, 1/2 cup curd

⦿ Recipe

Grind soaked dal with chilli and ginger into a smooth batter. Add salt and turmeric. Pour onto a hot non-stick tawa, spread thin like dosa. Cook both sides till golden brown. Serve with low-fat curd

