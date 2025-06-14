Sharvari Wagh turns 28: Apple cider vinegar with warm water in morning to south Indian breakfast, know her diet secrets

Sharvari Wagh, who has acted in films such as Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021), turned 28 on June 14. Did you know the actor likes to start her day with warm water, apple cider vinegar (ACV), and a glass of green juice, which helps with hydration and digestion? Also read | Benefits of apple cider vinegar: Your answer to weight loss, diabetes, skin problems Happy birthday Sharvari Wagh! Find out all about her morning routine. (Instagram/ Sharvari Wagh)

On Sharvari Wagh's birthday, here's a look back at the actor revealing everything she eats in a day in a February 23, 2020, interview with Bollywood Bubble. From having a 'king-size breakfast' consisting of nutritious options like poha, rava upma, or idlis, which provide sustained energy to focusing on whole, nutrient-dense foods to maintain her overall well-being, here's everything Sharvari swears by to stay toned.

Sharvari Wagh starts her day apple cider vinegar

Asked about her morning routine, she said: “I usually start my day with some warm water with apple cider vinegar and one green juice that I have every day.”

Have you tried apple cider vinegar? Some people claim that drinking it before meals can help drop kilos. In January 2025, Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, shared how ACV may actually have potential benefits for weight loss. Click here to learn more.

Asked if she likes to have a 'king-size breakfast,' Sharvari said she loves breakfast and prefers 'basic stuff like poha, upma, idli' with 'south Indian being her most favourite' breakfast.

Sharvari Wagh's diet includes junk food

Sharvari's balanced diet with occasional junk food can be a realistic approach for many people. She likes eating Japanese food, and likes to order from McDonald's on her cheat days. Her favourite cuisine is Japanese, she said.

The actor permits herself to enjoy junk food in moderation, such as once or twice a week. This can help satisfy cravings and make the diet more sustainable. When speaking about her favourite cheat meals, Sharvari said, “What I prefer on cheat meal days? McDonalds, like everything on their menu.”

Sharvari also said she was 'moody' when it comes to having sweet treats, but she 'loves Indian desserts like gulab jamun and sandesh'.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.