Apple cider vinegar in glass of water before meals aids weight loss? Doctor reveals how to actually use it to shed kilos

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) has been touted as a potential weight loss aid, and some people claim that drinking it before meals can help drop kilos. Jessie Inchauspé, a French biochemist, author, and health expert known for her work on glucose management and its impact on overall health, spoke about how to incorporate ACV into your routine in a podcast. Reacting to it, US-based MD Kunal Sood shared how ACV may have potential benefits for weight loss. Also read | Trying to lose weight but no results? Make sure these 5 foods are never on your plate Apple cider vinegar is not a magic bullet for weight loss, but it can be beneficial. Here's what you should know. (Representative picture: Freepik)

'Apple cider vinegar can augment weight loss'

Jessie said, “Apple cider vinegar in a tall glass of water before a meal can reduce the glucose of that meal by up to 30 percent.” Reacting to her video, Dr Sood said in a recent Instagram post, “Yes, if you consume vinegar prior to a meal, it can slow down the rate of blood glucose increase. The most researched is apple cider vinegar. This is because it contains acetic acid, which will slow down the breakdown of carbohydrates into sugar. This is especially beneficial if you are pre-diabetic or have diabetes and it can also augment weight loss.”

He added, “If you would like to try it, it is recommended that you dilute 102 tablespoons in a large glass of water and consume this 20-30 minutes before your meal. The reason you want to dilute it is to avoid irritation to your throat or your stomach. Please discuss with your doctor if this is a good option for you.”

How to use ACV for weight loss

⦿ Dilute the ACV: Mix 1-2 tablespoons of ACV with a glass of water.

⦿ Drink before meals: Consume the ACV mixture 20-30 minutes before meals to help with appetite suppression and digestion.

⦿ Start with a small dose: Begin with a small dose (1 tablespoon) and gradually increase, as needed.

While ACV may have potential benefits for weight loss, it is essential to remember that it is not a replacement for a healthy diet and regular exercise. Always consult with a healthcare professional before adding any new supplements or remedies to your weight loss routine.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.