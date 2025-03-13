Menu Explore
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
10 high protein Indian breakfast ideas you must try: Nutritionist shares protein content of paneer paratha, omelette

BySanya Panwar
Mar 13, 2025 08:50 AM IST

Omelette to quinoa upma with paneer cubes, these protein-rich breakfast ideas will help you start your day with a nutritious and filling meal.

Incorporating high-protein Indian breakfasts into your diet can have a significant impact on your overall health and well-being. Nutritionist and weight loss coach Renu Rakheja shared a list of '10 high-protein Indian breakfast ideas to kickstart your day' in an Instagram post on March 12. She also added the protein count of dishes like paneer paratha and moong dal dhokla to help you pick breakfasts that most suit your health needs. Also read | Health coach shares 10 weight loss hacks that actually work

A high-protein omelette made with whole eggs is a great way to start your day. (Freepik)

Indian breakfast ideas that are protein rich

She said, “Fuel your body with these delicious, protein-packed breakfast options. Whether you prefer something traditional or with a modern twist, these ideas will keep you energized and support your fitness goals... incorporate these high-protein breakfasts into your routine for sustained energy and better health. Which one are you trying first?”

Here's a list of Renu's high-protein Indian breakfast ideas:

⦿ Sprout cheela with grated paneer – 2 cheelas - 16g protein

⦿ Moong dal idli (4 pcs) – 14g protein

⦿ Omelette (2 whole eggs + 1 egg white) – 18g protein

⦿ Greek yoghurt chia pudding with nuts – 200 gm yoghurt + 1 tbsp chia plus nuts - 15g protein

⦿ Black chana chaat – 1 cup chana - 13g protein

⦿ Quinoa upma with paneer cubes – 1 bowl quinoa + 50 gm paneer - 18g protein

⦿ Paneer paratha with curd – 1 paratha with 60 gms paneer + 1 bowl curd - 20g protein

⦿ Paneer steak (100g) with Veggies – 22g protein

⦿ Paneer sprout tikki – 4 tikkis (50 percent sprouts 50 percent paneer) 18g protein

⦿ Moong dal dhokla – 5 pieces - 12g protein

More recipes

Having enough protein in your daily diet is essential, no matter what your fitness goals are. Protein is an essential nutrient that can help boost your metabolism, keep you energised, aid weight loss, help build muscle, and simply maintain a healthy, balanced diet. Click here to learn about three high-protein Indian vegetarian breakfast recipes that helped a woman lose 17 kg.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Thursday, March 13, 2025
