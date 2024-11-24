Woman shares she lost 10 kg by eating these 6 high-protein, vegetarian dishes for breakfast daily

Kickstarting your weight loss journey is challenging. However, being mindful of your lifestyle choices and replacing your daily diet needs with healthier and protein-rich options can aid you in achieving your goals. Fitness coach Anushka Singh has some breakfast alternatives for you that she ate daily to lose 10 kg. They are vegetarian and packed with protein, and will help you start your day with an energy boost. Check them out. Fitness influencer suggests 6 vegetarian protein-rich breakfast options.

Protein-rich breakfast to lose 10 kg

Anushka, who documents her fitness journey and also shares weight loss tips on her Instagram page, shared her protein-rich breakfast option in a reel titled ‘6 high-protein breakfast I ate on repeat to lose 10 kgs (sic)’. In the caption, she wrote, “Kickstart your day with the six delicious vegetarian breakfast options packed with protein. From Paneer stuffed tacos to sprout avocado toast, there is something for everyone. Fuel your mornings, right?” Here are the six breakfast options that helped Anushka lose weight:

Paneer stuffed tacos

Sprouts and avocado toast

100 gm paneer with 2 sooji cheela

1 beetroot cheela + 100 gm raw paneer and cucumber filling

Oatmeal with plant protein powder

Moon daal cheela + chana (chickpeas) and tofu

Why having a protein-rich breakfast is important

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. Therefore, having breakfast with the right nutrients, other than protein, like folate, calcium, iron, B vitamins, and fibre, can help you kickstart your day in a better way and improve your cognitive function.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, dietitian Ridhima Khamersa, founder of Ridhima Khamersa Diet Clinic, said, “Breakfast is the first meal of the day and extremely rampant to kick start our metabolism. Eating a well-balanced meal complete in all macros keeps us healthy and energetic for the day.”

As for having a protein-rich diet in the morning, the dietician said, “Including a protein-rich breakfast in the morning keeps your energy levels up in the morning and also improves cognitive function. A meal high in protein maintains a stable level of blood glucose levels and reduces the dips in energy levels as seen after consuming a high carbohydrate meal.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.