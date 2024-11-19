Woman reveals what she ate every day to lose 30 kg: South Indian idli-sambhar breakfast to veg biryani for lunch

Tulasi Nithin, a 'diet coach and weight loss expert', as per her Instagram bio, had an incredible weight loss transformation that needs to be seen to be believed. She often shares her weight loss secrets on Instagram, and in a recent post, revealed her 'Monday to Sunday' meal plan that helped her shed 30 kg. Also read | Woman drops from 71 kg to 52 kg 'without gym with home workout'; take her 7-day fat-burning challenge for weight loss Tulasi Nithin keeps sharing her before-and-after weight loss photos on Instagram. (Instagram/Tulasi Nithin)

Tulasi on following a weight loss diet

Along with it, she wrote in her caption, "Confused about what to eat? As a weight loss expert, I understand that figuring out what to eat can be overwhelming, especially when you're trying to balance nutrition, taste, and fitness goals. Tips for success: This plan is generalised. Consult a nutritionist if you want a customised diet plan according to your body. Feel free to adjust the plan according to your preferences and dietary needs."

She added, “Use minimal oil or butter in cooking for meals (ghee or cold pressed oil is preferable). Reduce the use of sugar and salt for better health outcomes. All meals should be homemade. Prepare meals and snacks in advance to avoid unhealthy choices. Aim for a mix of macronutrients (protein, fats, carbs) and micronutrients (vitamins, minerals) and drink plenty of water.”

Check out her 7-day weight loss diet plan:

Monday

⦿ Breakfast 10 am

1 moong dal chilla + stuffed paneer

⦿ Mid-morning snack 11.30 am

100 gm seasonal fruit

⦿ Lunch 2pm

1 roti + dal + paneer sabzi + salad + curd

⦿ Evening snack 5 pm

Roasted makhana

⦿ Dinner 7.30 pm

Dal khichdi with salad

She included idli, sambhar and coconut chutney in her breakfast plan. (Representative picture: Pinterest)

Tuesday

⦿ Breakfast 10 am

2 idli + sambhar + coconut chutney

⦿ Mid-morning snack 11.30 am

Chia pudding with fruits

⦿ Lunch 2pm

Vegetable biryani with 80 gm paneer

⦿ Evening snack 5 pm

A bowl of bhel

⦿ Dinner 7.30 pm

Stir-fried veggies with chickpea

ABC juice is a simple yet delicious juice that has three main ingredients, Apple, Beet, and Carrot with a hint of lemon and ginger. (Representative picture: Pixabay)

Wednesday

⦿ Breakfast 10 am

1 besan chilla + green chutney

⦿ Mid-morning snack 11.30 am

1 glass ABC juice (made of apple, beetroot and carrot)

⦿ Lunch 2pm

1 roti + kala chana curry + salad and curd

⦿ Evening snack 5 pm

10 soaked almonds

⦿ Dinner 7.30 pm

Fried rice with paneer and veggies

She also included seasonal fruit in her daily diet. (Representative picture: Shutterstock)

Thursday

⦿ Breakfast 10 am

1 vegetable paratha with a bowl of curd

⦿ Mid-morning snack 11.30 am

100 gm of seasonal fruit

⦿ Lunch 2pm

100 gm paneer with veggies

⦿ Evening snack 5 pm

Roasted chana

⦿ Dinner 7.30 pm

100 gm rice + 100 gm rajma + salad

Overnight oats for a healthy meal.(Pixabay)

Friday

⦿ Breakfast 10 am

Overnight oats with fruits

⦿ Mid-morning snack 11.30 am

1 glass of vegetable juice

⦿ Lunch 2pm

1 roti + soya curry + salad + curd

⦿ Evening snack 5 pm

1 apple sliced with peanut butter

⦿ Dinner 7.30 pm

Corn and paneer salad with veggies

Rice and dal is a staple across the country. (Shutterstock)

Saturday

⦿ Breakfast 10 am

2 oats chilla with stuffed vggies

⦿ Mid-morning snack 11.30 am

Yoghurt with strawberry

⦿ Lunch 2pm

100 gm rice + dal + bhindi + curd

⦿ Evening snack 5 pm

Oatmeal with 10 soaked almonds

⦿ Dinner 7.30 pm

100 gm daliya (porridge) with veggies

A paneer sandwich is another easy, healthy breakfast. (Representative picture: Tarla Dalal)

Sunday

⦿ Breakfast 10 am

1 paneer sandwich (paneer and veggies)

⦿ Mid-morning snack 11.30 am

100 gm of seasonal fruit

⦿ Lunch 2pm

1 roti + dal + paneer sabzi + salad + curd

⦿ Evening snack 5 pm

1 protein bar

⦿ Dinner 7.30 pm

Soyabean mushroom sabzi + 1 roti + salad

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.