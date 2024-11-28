Woman shares 10 simple and cheap weight loss hacks that actually work: 'I wish I knew at 34...'

According to nutritionist and weight loss coach Renu Rakheja, something as simple as cutting down on empty liquid calories and adding more protein to your diet can help you lose weight. She has rounded up some of the best and most effective weight loss tips and tricks you can implement into your routine right now at no extra cost. Also read | Srishti Dixit reveals her diet and fitness secrets, what triggered her weight loss journey: 'I eat everything but...' Aim to include strength workouts 2-3 times a week to support weight loss. (Representative picture: Pexels)

In a recent Instagram post, she shared how following a simple and healthy lifestyle can make a big difference in how your body looks and how you feel. Renu wrote in her caption, “10 weight loss hacks I wish I knew at 34 (Plus 5 bonus tips!). These aren’t just about losing weight, but about feeling strong, happy, and confident at any age. Remember, it’s all about consistency and sustainable habits — not quick fixes. Swipe through for tips that have worked wonders for me at 54, and let me know which one resonates with you the most!”

In the slides for her post titled, '10 weight loss cheat codes I know at 54 I wish I knew at 34 + 5 bonus tips', Renu listed her hacks and tips for weight loss and getting fit and healthy.

Check them out:

1. Cutting liquid calories (this includes alcohol)

Liquid calories are often empty calories. They provide little to no nutritional value and can actually make you hungrier faster. Cutting these out helps you avoid unnecessary calories and keeps your appetite in check.

2. Stop fearing fats (Your body needs healthy fats)

Healthy fats help control hunger, support hormone production and are crucial for overall health. Embrace them as part of a balanced diet. Examples include extra virgin olive oil, nuts, avocado, seeds (like chia and flax), fatty fish (like salmon and mackerel).

3. 3-2-1 sleep method (Secret to better rest and weight loss)

3 hours before bed: stop eating. 2 hours before bed: Stop drinking liquids. 1 hour before bed: Stop using digital devices. These simple steps help improve sleep quality, manage hunger hormones and support weight loss.

Eat a balanced diet: A healthy diet can have a significant impact on your health.(Pexels)

4. Stop dieting (especially crash dieting)

Crash diets slow down your metabolism, drain your energy, and often cause you to gain weight back (and more). Instead of restrictive dieting, focus on creating balanced, sustainable eating habits that nourish your body, maintain muscle and support lasting health.

5. 30 gm of fibre (Supports digestion and satiety)

Fibre is key for good digestion, balanced blood sugar and keeping you fuller longer, which helps with weight management. Included a mix of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and seeds to reach your daily fibre goal and keep your gut happy.

6. Prioritise protein (Boosts metabolism and fuels muscles)

Protein preserves muscle mass, keeps you feeling fuller for longer and boosts your metabolism. Aim to include a source of protein in every meal, such as eggs, paneer, lean meats, fish, dairy, legumes, and tofu to support weight management and overall health.

Use a simple framework – complex carbs, protein, healthy fats and veggies – to keep meals balanced and stress-free. Almonds, cashews are a good source of healthy fats. (Pexels)

7. Eat similar meals (Simplify your routine for better results)

Sticking to similar meals makes weight management easier. It reduces the need for calorie counting, helps with portion control and prevents overeating. Use a simple framework – complex carbs, protein, healthy fats and veggies – to keep meals balanced and stress-free.

8. Strength training is key (Boost your metabolism and stay strong)

Strength training helps you build and maintain muscle, which boosts your metabolism and improves body composition. Aim to include strength workouts 2-3 times a week to support weight loss, stay strong and feel more energetic as you age.

9. Stay positive (Progress over perfection or motivation)

Consistency beats both perfection and motivation. it is about making better choices regularly, even when you don't feel motivated. Small, consistent actions lead to lasting results – focus on progress and celebrate every step forward.

Add some berries, nuts or a drizzle of honey to Greek yoghurt for a nutritious and delicious treat.

10. Best dessert: Greek yoghurt with fruits (Satisfy your sweet tooth the healthy way)

Swap sugary desserts for Greek yoghurt with fresh fruit. Rich in protein, it supports your gut health and satisfies your sweet cravings without excess sugar. Add some berries, nuts or a drizzle of honey for a nutritious and delicious treat.

She also listed her 5 bonus tips:

◉ Stay hydrated: drink 2-3 litre of water daily for digestion, energy and hunger control.

◉ Manage stress: Practice yoga, deep breathing, or nature walks to lower cortisol and avid weight gain.

◉ Avoid late-night snacking: Stop eating 3 hours before bedtime to prevent unnecessary calories and improve sleep.

◉ Fill half your plate with veggies: Low-calorie, high-fibre veggies help keep you full and make weight loss easier.

◉ Practice mindful eating: Eat slowly, chew thoroughly and avoid distractions to tune into hunger and fullness signals.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.