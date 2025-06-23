Gastroenterologists share risks of heat-stressed gut, recommend 4 best and 3 worst drinks for the stomach

If you are taking a long sigh of relief, thinking the brutal summer heat is over with the monsoon stepping in as a rescue, you may be in the dark. With global temperatures on the rise, heat is no longer confined to just a few months during the summer. It has become a year-round concern, from bouts of sweltering heat even during the monsoon showers to unexpectedly intense morning sun in winter. Gut health is vulnerable to this heat, causing leaky gut and affecting immunity. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts who shared the health consequences of a heat-stressed gut, along with the best and worst drinks to help soothe the stomach. Prevent leaky gut caused by heat with the help of cooling drinks.(Shutterstock)

Consequences of heat-stressed gut

Abdominal pain may also be a sign of a dysfunctional gut barrier.(Shutterstock)

Dr Manoj Yadav, Consultant, Gastroenterologist at Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, shared with HT Lifestyle the often-overlooked consequences of a heat-stressed gut, from weakened intestinal barriers to increased inflammation and compromised immunity.

Highlighting what exactly goes wrong with the gut’s functioning under heat, he explained, “We generally associate high temperatures with dehydration or heat stroke, but surprisingly gut is one of the earliest and most affected systems by thermal stress. The gastrointestinal tract acts as a physical barrier against toxic substances and thus protects the internal environment from harmful substances. Under extreme heat, the body decreases the blood supply to the gut and supplies extra blood to the skin and other organs to regulate body temperature. This, in turn, leads to oxidative stress and disruption of the intestinal barrier, which is responsible for the development of a condition known as ‘leaky gut.’ Similarly, a heat-stressed gastrointestinal system may also silently impair immune health." Leaky gut and immune system dysfunction are interconnected.

Dr Manoj Yadav shared a guide, covering the essentials you need to know about the impact of heat-induced gut issues, from symptoms of gut dysfunction, along with breaking down the major health consequences:

Symptoms of gut barrier dysfunction in hot weather

Abdominal cramping

Loose stools

Heaviness in the abdomen

Leaky gut

Leaky gut happens because of the disruption of the intestinal barrier.

Leaky gut allows harmful substances like lipopolysaccharides and partially digested food particles to enter the blood, triggering an abnormal and harmful immune response.

The result is systemic inflammation, and compromise of normal immune function leading to development of autoimmune conditions, fatigue and other inflammatory conditions.

Poor immunity:

Heat stress also impairs the gut microbiome, responsible for decrease in number of good bacteria, while pathogenic species may thrive, leading to condition known as dysbiosis.

This imbalance further compromises the immune regulation and may reduce the body’s power to fight infections or respond effectively to vaccines.

People with already compromised immune systems are vulnerable, like the elderly, children, and those with preexisting gut disorders.

Top gut-friendly drinks to soothe the stomach

Coconut water rejuvinates your body with many benefits, with one of them being calming the gut.(Shutterstock)

Now that you are aware of the heat-induced effects that run as deep as immune dysfunction, it becomes all the more important to take care of your gut. Beverages are a part of daily life, from morning tea to a post-workout shake, and they are rarely skipped. If you can slip in a gut-friendly drink or two into that routine, it could make a meaningful difference to your overall health because your very immunity is at stake due to heat-induced gut issues.

Dr. Smruti Ranjan Mishra, Director, Gastroenterology, Gastrosciences, Medanta, Gurugram, shared with HT Lifestyle a list of good and bad drinks for gut health, along with their benefits:

Best drinks:

1. Fermented rice water (Torani/Pakhala):

This traditional beverage, prevalent in regions such as Odisha and Assam, offers both refreshment and health benefits.

Fermented rice water, the base of pakhala bhaat, is a rich source of Vitamin B, probiotics, and minerals.

It effectively replenishes lost fluids while promoting digestion and supporting a healthy gut microbiome.

2. Buttermilk (Chaas or Lassi):

The consumption of chaas or a mildly sweetened lassi is a supported practice. Chaas, derived from curd, naturally contains live cultures that aid digestion, provide a cooling effect, and contribute to a balanced gut environment.

It is also a valuable source of electrolytes, making it an ideal post-lunch beverage, particularly on hot afternoons.

3. Coconut water:

Coconut water is an excellent natural rehydration option. Its high potassium, sodium, and magnesium content facilitates rapid replenishment of fluids lost through perspiration.

Gentle on the stomach and beneficial for the gut environment, coconut water also provides a source of carbohydrates to combat heat-induced energy depletion.

4. Mint-lemon sharbat and jaljeera:

These herbal beverages are summer staples in many Delhi households for good reason. Mint possesses digestive tract-calming properties, while lemon provides Vitamin C and supports detoxification.

The addition of a pinch of black salt or cumin enhances the digestive benefits, creating a cooling and gut-soothing drink that is both palatable and beneficial.

Drinks to avoid:

Sugary sodas and energy drinks:

Despite their initial appeal when experiencing fatigue and perspiration, these beverages can be detrimental.

High sugar content draws water from the gut, exacerbating dehydration. Additives and artificial sweeteners can negatively impact the gut microbiome.

2. Alcohol and caffeine:

Coffee, tea, and alcoholic beverages are diuretics, increasing water loss.

These substances can irritate the gut lining, contributing to dehydration, a particularly undesirable effect when the body is under heat-related stress.

3. Straight citrus juices:

While fresh juices may seem like a healthy choice, citrus-based options lacking a balance of salt or other gut-soothing ingredients can trigger acidity or upset a sensitive stomach, especially during peak summer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.