Heatwave health hacks from doctors: Essential tips to protect your body in extreme summer heat

When temperatures spike suddenly during a heatwave, your body has to work harder to cool itself and that can be dangerous. Heatwaves don't just feel bad but they can also be hazardous to your health, particularly for young children, seniors and anyone with a medical condition. Doctors share essential tips to protect yourself from a heatwave(PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Life-saving heatwave hacks you must know

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rituja Ugalmugle, Internal Medicine at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai Central, advised, “The most critical thing is to drink plenty of water. Drink water at frequent intervals, even if you don't feel thirsty. The second thing I advise all my patients is to not venture out during the hottest part of the day, typically between 12 and 4 pm.”

Heatwaves have claimed more lives in India than other natural hazards, with the exception of tropical cyclones, IMD said in its report. (PTI)

She further suggested, “Wear light, loose clothing and try to stay indoors or in a shaded or air-conditioned environment. It is also intelligent to have a damp cloth close to you in case you want to wipe your face and neck when you get too hot. Finally, do not overlook the warning signs of dizziness, nausea, or a headache because they may signal heat exhaustion or heatstroke. You need to react quickly and seek medical attention in case. These easy precautions can go a long way in staying safe and protecting yourself and your loved ones when it is excessively hot.”

Ways to outsmart the next heatwave

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Amit Saraf, Group Quality Head and Director - Internal Medicine Department at Jupiter Hospital in Mumbai's Thane, echoed, “I see patients all the time over the summer suffering from weakness, fainting and dehydration. So, number one, drink lots of liquids. Water is your best friend during this weather. Coconut water or lemon water with a pinch of salt is also good to replenish minerals your body loses through sweat.”

Temperatures are escalating everywhere and the IMD has warned about impending heatwaves, so pay heed to crucial health tips (Adobe Stock)

Additionally, he recommended, “Organise your day properly, don't venture out between late morning and early evening when the sun is strongest. Dress appropriately. Opt for cotton clothes, light colors, and cover your head with a cap or scarf when going out. Eat light. Heavy foods cause your body to produce more heat. Fresh fruits, salads, and curd keep you cool. Finally, be aware - if a person complains of cramps, fast heart rate, or confusion, it's a warning sign. Move them to a cooler location, provide them with water, and call for medical assistance.”

These aren't tips; these are life-saving routines. We tend to underestimate the impacts of heat but it has serious health effects if not treated in the right manner. By being a little conscious and doing these simple steps, we can stay safe and help others as well.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.