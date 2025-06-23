Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan talks about her battle with fatty liver disease, how she reversed it

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan has always been vocal about her fatty liver disease diagnosis and other health issues. Back in 2007, she was also diagnosed with one of the rarest forms of cancer affecting her cervix and lymphoma. Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan was diagnosed with fatty liver, which she managed to reverse with a healthy diet and training.

In a recent interview with celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando, Sunaina talked about how she reversed fatty liver and the first signs that there was something wrong with her liver.

On fatty liver diagnosis

When asked what the first sign was that made her realise that something was wrong with her body, Sunaina revealed that it was jaundice. “Even before I was diagnosed with jaundice, a week before my sodium levels crashed and I was put on a drip,” she shared.

Sunaina confessed that around the time she was diagnosed with a fatty liver, she was careless with her health and did whatever she wanted to. “I did not train even then, and did not stop eating junk food even then…I was just carefree; I didn't really care. All I really cared about was: I needed my junk food every day,” she added.

On reversing fatty liver

Sunaina revealed that by following a nutritious diet recommended by Ryan Fernando, eliminating foods that harmed her liver, and drinking detox teas like chamomile, dandelion and nettle tea, helped bring her fatty liver from grade 3 to grade 1. After that, she followed a gut reset regimen, and she eliminated the fatty liver completely.

When asked if the ultrasound showed that her fatty liver was good, Sunaina shared, “It's not there…Last year, when I did several tests, my SGPT and SGOT (liver enzymes tested in blood reports to assess liver damage) came out high. My doctor suggested that I do a sonography. I was focused on training and eating healthy, so I actually forgot that I had a fatty liver.”

However, when the tests came back, her doctor broke the good news that a year of eating healthy and training had reversed her fatty liver. “That day, I broke down and I cried and cried. I was like, ‘This is an achievement for me to bring down the fatty liver and a change on the inside’.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.