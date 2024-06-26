Eating well is essential for maintaining a healthy weight, which is crucial for both obesity and fertility as obesity can lead to hormonal imbalances that can affect the reproductive system. By feeding the body with nutritious foods, it is possible to maintain optimum weight and support overall health, increasing the chances of conceiving, having a baby and embracing parenthood. Nutritious diet can boost fertility and combat obesity. Here's how (Photo by Thirdman on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shruti N Mane, Consultant Fertility and IVF Expert at Motherhood Fertility and IVF in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar, shared, “A well-balanced diet filled with nutrient-dense foods can improve the quality of eggs and sperm, enhancing fertility. Furthermore, poor dietary choices such as excessive amounts of processed foods and sugars can contribute to inflammation in the body. Did you know? Inflammation has been associated with various reproductive issues like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis, which can impact fertility and lead to pregnancy problems.”

The link between diet, obesity and infertility is complex to understand and goes beyond just the type of food consumed. Dr Shruti N Mane explained, “Poor diet choices high in processed foods, sugar, and trans fats induce weight gain and the chances of obesity which in turn impacts fertility in both men and women, as it can disrupt hormonal balance and impair reproductive function. Certain nutrients in unhealthy diets impact fertility by causing hormonal fluctuation and inflammation in the reproductive system.”

She elaborated, “For example, excessive intake of refined carbohydrates can lead to insulin resistance, which may interfere with ovulation in women and sperm production in men and make it difficult to conceive. It's crucial to understand that addressing diet-related issues like obesity is not only important for overall health but also plays a pivotal role in improving fertility outcomes for individuals struggling to conceive. It is better to consult an expert who will help you clear all your doubts regarding diet and fertility.”

Dr Shruti N Mane advised, “Opting for whole foods rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals can help reduce inflammation levels and promote reproductive health. Try to include fresh fruits, whole grains, pulses, lentils and legumes in the diet. Stay away from processed, oily, canned, spicy foods. Don’t have sugary drinks, bakery items, colas, sodas, or Chinese food. Eating well not only prevents obesity but also plays a significant role in supporting fertility by nourishing the body with essential nutrients and leading a healthy life. Be careful about your food choices and you will surely be able to maintain an optimum weight and keep fertility problems at bay.”