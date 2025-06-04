Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan shares her nighttime routine for better sleep: 'Magnesium products are a lifesaver'

Sunaina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan's sister, has been open about her health journey on Instagram and in interviews. In a video she posted on Instagram on June 3, she emphasised the importance of getting enough sleep for both physical and mental health. She said she practices meditation and drinks chamomile tea to calm her mind and body before bed. Sunaina also shared how she has now incorporated magnesium into her sleep routine. Also read | Does magnesium help you sleep better? Doctor takes supplements and reveals truth Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan spoke about her 5-step nighttime routine in a new video. (Instagram/ Sunaina Roshan)

Sunaina swears by magnesium lotion and spray

Sunaina Roshan said, “Everybody does know what my nighttime routine looks like – chamomile tea, journaling and meditation. But of late, I have discovered two more things that are really, really good for me. They work really well for me. Let me show them to you.”

She added, “One is a magnesium lotion, which I apply all over my hands and legs. This helps the muscles recover faster... the other one is a magnesium sleep spray. I put it on my pillow. It makes me sleep better. These two products have basically changed my quality of sleep, and I swear by these. Sleep is very crucial.”

In her caption, Sunaina wrote: “It’s just amazing how much better I feel when I prioritise rest. And my magnesium products have been such a lifesaver. They help me settle down and make sleep easier and deeper.”

Can magnesium help you sleep better?

In a January 24, 2025 interview with HT City, Dr Sandeep Nayar, principal director and HOD of chest and respiratory diseases at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital spoke about magnesium, 'an important mineral that helps control melatonin, a hormone that keeps your sleep schedule on track'.

He said, “Magnesium is an unsung hero. It’s an important microelement required by the body, yet it’s often overlooked. A magnesium deficiency can lead to several issues, including insomnia or difficulty sleeping. Without adequate magnesium, your brain can’t properly regulate sleep, which may lead to tossing and turning all night.”

What about magnesium sprays, do they work?

“Magnesium sprays and oils are marketed as effective sleep aids because they bypass the digestive system. When applied to the skin, magnesium is absorbed directly into the bloodstream, potentially providing faster relaxation and fewer digestive side effects... the hype is largely based on anecdotal evidence. We need more clinical research to determine if topical magnesium is truly superior to oral supplements,” Dr RR Dutta, HOD of internal medicine at Paras Health was quoted as saying.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.