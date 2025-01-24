Is magnesium the sleep aid you’ve been missing?

There’s a new buzzword in the wellness world, and it’s not another trendy superfood or yoga pose—it’s magnesium. If you’ve scrolled through health blogs or Instagram lately, you’ve probably seen sprays, oils, and supplements being touted as miracle sleep aids. But is this “magic mineral” really the answer to better rest, or just another overhyped wellness fad? Let’s dive in the science behind magnesium’s connection to sleep, with insights from health experts. Magnesium is an important mineral that helps control melatonin, a hormone that keeps your sleep schedule on track.

What makes magnesium so essential for sleep?

“Magnesium is an unsung hero,” says Dr. Sandeep Nayar, Principal Director & HOD of Chest & Respiratory Diseases at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital. “It’s an important microelement required by the body, yet it’s often overlooked. A magnesium deficiency can lead to several issues, including insomnia or difficulty sleeping.”

Magnesium is an important mineral that helps control melatonin, a hormone that keeps your sleep schedule on track. It also activates GABA, a chemical in the brain that calms your nerves and helps you relax. Dr. Nayar explains that without enough magnesium, your brain can’t manage sleep properly, which could cause restless nights. “Without adequate magnesium, your brain can’t properly regulate sleep, which may lead to tossing and turning all night,” says Dr. Nayar

Dr. Vikas Mittal, Pulmonologist and Director of the Wellness Home Clinic, adds, “Magnesium reduces cortisol levels, the stress hormone, and helps relax muscles, both of which are essential for promoting sleep. It’s also involved in the production of melatonin, further solidifying its role as a sleep aid.”

Magnesium sprays and oils: Magic or marketing?

"Magnesium sprays and oils are marketed as effective sleep aids because they bypass the digestive system," explains Dr. RR Dutta, HOD of Internal Medicine at Paras Health. "When applied to the skin, magnesium is absorbed directly into the bloodstream, potentially providing faster relaxation and fewer digestive side effects."

While many influencers and users claim online that these products help them get that deep sleep, Dr. Dutta advises caution. “The hype is largely based on anecdotal evidence. We need more clinical research to determine if topical magnesium is truly superior to oral supplements.”

The downside

More isn't always merrier especially with magnesium. Too much of it can cause problems. Overdosing on magnesium can lead to nausea, diarrhea, or even heart rhythm issues. “Taking more than 350 mg per day can lead to side effects like diarrhea, nausea, and even heart rhythm problems,” warns Dr. Nayar. He also cautions against applying magnesium sprays to broken or sensitive skin, as this can cause irritation.

For individuals with kidney or heart conditions, magnesium supplements in any form should be used sparingly and under medical supervision. “These conditions can lead to magnesium buildup in the body, which can be dangerous,” Dr. Mittal explains.

The bottom line

Magnesium is a powerhouse for better sleep and overall health, whether you get it from your diet, supplements or topical sprays and oils. But like all good things, it's better to use the natural source of it. “It’s always better to focus on natural sources of magnesium, like leafy greens, nuts, seeds, and whole grains,” advises Dr. Mittal. “Supplements can help address deficiencies, but they should be used carefully.”

Curious to try it out? magneisum sprays are generally safe but might to be for everyone. As Dr. Dutta puts it, “Magnesium can be a helpful tool, but it’s not a cure-all for sleep problems. Pair it with a healthy lifestyle and good sleep hygiene for the best results.”