Struggling with hair fall? Experts share how gut and mental health play a bigger role than you think

Hair loss is one of the most common hair problems that many people struggle with. But when trying to identify the reasons, most look at it with tunnel vision, fixating only on scalp issues or haircare missteps (often blaming that recently bought shampoo). The truth is, several underlying issues later snowball into the hair fall problem. Hair fall may be pervasive, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg, as the causes run much deeper, from gut to mind. Hair loss may indicate underlying health issues.(Shutterstock)

HT Lifestyle reached out to experts who elaborated on how gut health and mental wellbeing play a major role in hair loss, and how addressing these issues may help improve it:

Gut health's role in hair loss

Gut health includes the gastrointestinal system.(Shutterstock)

Gut health is integral to overall wellbeing, and in the case of hair fall, it silently pulls the strings. From the gut microbiome to nutrient absorption, several factors contribute to hair loss.

Dr Medha Kapoor, PhD, chief nutritionist and wellness consultant at Varsity Skin and Wellness Clinic, shared with HT Lifestyle how gut health plays a major role in influencing hair loss, making it all the more essential to look beyond the surface-level solutions.

Highlighting the growing importance of gut microbiome, she said, “Gut microbiome is one of the most exciting fields in the medical research landscape today. It is intriguing to see how the trillions of microbes in our gut, collectively called as gut microbiome or gut microbiota, impact every aspect of our health- immunity, mental health, predisposition to lifestyle diseases, metabolism and even longevity. The latest research has revealed a very strong connection between hair loss and the status of gut health.”

The nutritionist further elaborated on the different conditions that lead to hair loss. She added, “Telogen effluvium, or excessive shedding of hair, may result from chronic stress-induced gut-brain axis disruption. Additionally, autoimmune hair loss can occur due to conditions like celiac disease or gluten insensitivity. Lastly, nutrient deficiencies resulting from leaky gut syndrome may also contribute to hair loss.”

The nutritionist further shared a detailed guide, outlining 4 fundamental ways gut health affects hair loss, along with some simple tips to fix gut health:

4 ways gut health affects hair loss

Gut issues have a hand in hair loss.(Shutterstock)

1. Inflammation:

Compromised gut health results in inflammation, which impacts the cycle of hair growth.

As per the latest research, even one of the autoimmune disorders affecting hair alopecia areata is linked to poor gut health.

2. Altered nutrient absorption:

A healthy gut is capable of absorbing essential nutrients supporting hair growth, such as zinc, biotin, vitamin D, iron and B vitamins.

An unhealthy gut can lead to nutrient deficiencies, resulting in hair loss.

3. Microbial toxins:

Bacteria may produce toxins that interfere with the function of hair follicles.

Overgrowth of certain microbes, such as Candida, may also interfere with nutritional absorption.

4. Hormonal imbalance:

Gut microbiome regulates the level of hormones such as DHT, which regulates both male and female pattern baldness.

Elevated cortisol, which may sometimes be a consequence of an unhealthy gut, can promote hair shedding.

How to fix gut health?

1. Reduce the intake of foods that damage gut health, such as alcohol, sugar, too much coffee, and packaged, processed food.

2. Manage your diet by including more fibre and probiotics

3. ⁠Eat foods that enhance gut health - garlic, bananas, onion, as well as fermented foods like dosa, idli, dhokla, etc.

Mental health's role in hair loss

Stress weighs down on scalp and hair health. (Shutterstock)

As much as physical health affects hair health, mental health plays an equally crucial role. Stress is very common in today’s world, making hair loss a widespread concern.

Dr Vichitra Sharma, senior consultant of dermatology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, shared with HT Lifestyle the urgent problem of hair loss, especially in youth, because of the chronic stress they live with.

There are several scientific findings that establish this connection. Dr Vichitra explained these findings and said, “In a ground-breaking Nature study, scientists discovered that chronic stress suppresses Gas6, a critical molecule responsible for reactivating hair follicle stem cells. Without it, the follicles go into extended hibernation, and hair stops growing back. The research exposed what dermatologists have long observed: that stress doesn’t just cause hair loss, it can permanently disable hair regeneration.”

“A 2021 study published in the International Journal of Progressive Sciences and Technologies found that 90.1 percent of Indian medical students reported hair loss, and over 68 percent had been facing it for more than a year. These are not patients with underlying disease or old age; they’re young, supposedly healthy individuals, battling something invisible: relentless academic and psychological pressure,” Dr Vichitra added.

Sleep has taken a significant hit among Gen Z because of stress and the constant online engagement they live in. Sleep, as already known, is an important building block of good health. Compromising on sleep quality affects hair health as well. The dermat added, “Gen Z lives in a pressure cooker. Scrolling endlessly into the night, comparing lives on Instagram, burning out over exams and job insecurity, this digital chaos is literally costing them their hair. Sleep deprivation spikes cortisol. Poor diet due to erratic routines leads to deficiencies in iron, Vitamin D, and biotin, nutrients crucial for hair health. And constant online engagement increases dopamine crashes, making anxiety more chronic and harder to treat.”

Dr Vichitra Sharma shared these tips that may help in reducing hair loss caused by stress:

Digital detox: Set screen limits and switch off at least an hour before bed.

Mindfulness matters: Yoga, deep breathing, or even journaling can reduce cortisol levels.

Have a hair-friendly diet: Add iron, protein, Vitamin D and zinc-rich foods.

ALSO READ: Oiling your hair right before hair wash? Dermatologist reveals why it's the wrong approach

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.